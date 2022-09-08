Are you receiving our weekly Teams Beat newsletter? For the latest news, insight and trends on teams, subscribe here.

Team Spotlight: Kristin Glassburn, Team Lead of Ever Indy Team

Name: Kristin Glassburn

Title: Team Lead of Ever Indy Team

Experience: 6 years in January 2023

Location: Indianapolis

Brokerage full name: @Properties Indy, Ever Indy Realty Group

Rankings: Top 2 percent of active realtors in Indiana, No. 3 in Brokerage, over >150 | Team No. 2 in Brokerage

Team size: 7

Transaction sides: 119 in 2022 thus far for the team

Sales volume: Over $40 million sold in 2021; mid-year team stats for Ever Indy: Over $41 million sold

What are 3 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

You won’t get numbers without putting in the hours; as the market changes, you’ll start to see Realtors slowly fade away due to the expectation that “being a Realtor is easy.”

Put in the work, do the work correctly, get the numbers, and get the referrals from your work ethic. Ever Indy is a small team, but mighty — we educate ourselves daily to be able to provide the most details to our clients and transactions to be successful for all parties.

How did you get your start in real estate?

My husband renovated homes with his parents, and he had to pay someone to list the houses — (he might as well have paid his wife) — but really, my hobby of working with my husband became my dream job. I worked in the corporate healthcare world for over nine years. I took that structure and organization and implemented those into my real estate career. When my clients continued to refer me over and over, it was time to move into my dream career full-time.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

It is not always about the client, rather it is about a collaborative effort between your clients and the other agent. We are all in this together, and mistreating colleagues will get you nowhere in the transaction or in future transactions when that broker sees your name. Be respectful. Play fair.

What’s your top prediction for 2022?

The goal is $20 million for individual sales and over $60 million for Ever Indy. The market will continue as it had previously before the crazy 2020 market, but the strong will survive as a broker. And once they do, they will become even more successful in years to come.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

You fail at this job by the systems that you do not implement. Find a niche that works for you, and continue to implement that system — goals fail by the lack of systems, not by the work put forth.

What makes a good leader?

Learning that failure is the best way to be successful. Admit your faults and failures to your teams and recognize that they will grow from failures and successes. We all put our pants on the same way — remember that your knowledge may be more experienced, but everyone is human and needs to learn from one another, leader or not.