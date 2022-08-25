It’s no secret. Saying the wrong thing to the wrong agent can land you in a world of trouble. We recently surveyed our Agent Edge Real Estate Facebook group and these are the things they said you should never say.

Finding the right words to say to clients is one battle, but keeping the wrong words out of the conversation with a fellow agent is a career-long practice. Some might even call it an art. From ethical no-no’s to negotiation snafus, choosing the right words — can make or break your reputation.

We surveyed agents in our Agent Edge Real Estate Community on Facebook, and they had a lot to say about what shouldn’t be said. Some serious, some hilarious, but all a fair perspective on editing your texts, emails, and conversations to stay more professional and less obnoxious.

Here are the top 10 things you should never say to another agent:

“This is between you and me.”

“Buyers are liars, but not mine.”

That your buyer is interested in the house when they are not actually writing an offer.

“How high or low is your client willing to go?”

Accuse the agent of not presenting an offer.

That your buyer loves the property. There goes your negotiating power.

That you have another offer — when you don’t.

“Cut your commission, so we can make this deal.”

A lie.

“I’ve been in the business XYZ years.”

Check out the full thread, and join our Agent Edge Real Estate Community to connect with real agents, real conversations and all the motivation you need to keep on top of today's latest trends. Remember to choose your words with care, as they could land you in hot water with clients, your broker and even the public if spoken in the wrong forum.

Rachael Hite sold real estate in Virginia and West Virginia for seven years with a specialization in short sales and foreclosures. She has been an office manager, an agent, mortgage marketing consultant and continuing education trainer for agents since 2012. She currently specializes in private business development and digital marketing services for top producing agents and businesses in the housing industry.