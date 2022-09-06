Join us at Inman Connect New York this January for 75+ educational sessions, 50+ expert speakers, and networking opportunities with thousands of industry professionals. Register today for our Labor Day special rate good through September 5! Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

As the red-hot seller’s market becomes a distant memory and we move into what may arguably become a buyer’s market, one of the best sources for ongoing business is first-time homebuyers. To capture this business, however, you must be able to overcome their primary objection — “It’s cheaper for me to rent.”

In a slowing market, the beauty of working with first-time buyers is they don’t have to sell anything before they purchase. Here’s the step-by-step process for attracting first-time buyers and then converting them from renters into homeowners.

When renting may be a better choice than buying

Renters who do not want to be tied to living in one place for an extended period, who don’t want the hassle and the expense of maintaining a property, or who are currently living in a rent-controlled unit where rent increases are tightly controlled, are often poor candidates for purchasing a home. Don’t waste your time.

Good candidates include those who want to stay in the same location, who want to put down roots in their local community and who have the financial resources to purchase and maintain a home. (For a more detailed discussion, visit, FirstRepublic.com.)

F ive tried-and-true marketing campaigns to attract first-time buyers

You can use the following topics as the basis for marketing campaign in print, podcasts, on social media or video.