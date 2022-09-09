Opendoor is deftly turning its super-skimpy buyer commissions into a competitive advantage to optimize its business model. Mike DelPrete looks at the data and explains what it means for the industry.

This post has been republished with permission from Mike DelPrete.

Even in a cooling market, Opendoor’s buyer agent commissions — the fee paid to a buyer’s agent when a house is sold — remain significantly lower than market averages.

Why it matters: Leveraging its powers of scale, Opendoor is pushing down buyer agent commissions to reduce its expenses — a trend that began in early 2020.

Opendoor’s buyer agent commissions range from 0.5 percent to 1 percent lower than the market average (typically, but not always, 3 percent).

At scale, this could save the company over $50 million in commission fees annually.

Dig deeper: The data above, collected from Datadoor.io, looks at over 9,000 listings in Opendoor’s 20 largest markets as of Sep. 2, 2022.

There were also 226 listings with buyer agent commissions above 3 percent — typically on houses that are struggling to sell.

The bottom line: Opendoor is deftly turning the buyer agent commission into a competitive advantage to optimize its business model.

The lower fees save the company millions, without affecting its ability to efficiently sell houses.

Mike DelPrete is a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.