Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Zillow accused of ‘wiretapping’ homebuyers’ visits to its website

The suit, one of several filed this month against the real estate search portal on similar grounds, argues that Zillow is breaking the law by recording the way consumers interact with its websites.

2. Everything to know about Compass’ tech as the brokerage pivots

Compass has grown rapidly, but is now tasked with becoming profitable. Chief Operating Officer Greg Hart spoke to Inman about this key moment for the firm.

3. That’s a deal-breaker! 15 reasons buyers are backing out

Flashpop / Getty Images

The recent uptick in canceled contracts reveals that buyers with tepid toes have begun actively looking for valid ways to terminate their purchase, writes mega team leader Carl Medford. Here is his list of top 15 potential deal-breakers.

4. These 3 US states have the most vulnerable housing markets by far

Photo by Breno Assis on Unsplash

Three states alone accounted for 33 of the 50 most vulnerable markets in the second quarter, while the South and Midwest remained stable, according to new data from Attom.

5. These are the 15 best real estate companies to work for in 2022

Last week, “Fortune” and Great Place to Work released a list of the 35 Best Workplaces in Real Estate in 2022. Zillow, Opendoor and Pacaso were all near the top of the list.

