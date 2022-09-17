Join us at Inman Connect New York this January for 75+ educational sessions, 250+ expert speakers, and networking opportunities with thousands of industry professionals. Register today for our Labor Day special rate good through September 5! Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

The suit, one of several filed this month against the real estate search portal on similar grounds, argues that Zillow is breaking the law by recording the way consumers interact with its websites.

Compass has grown rapidly, but is now tasked with becoming profitable. Chief Operating Officer Greg Hart spoke to Inman about this key moment for the firm.

The recent uptick in canceled contracts reveals that buyers with tepid toes have begun actively looking for valid ways to terminate their purchase, writes mega team leader Carl Medford. Here is his list of top 15 potential deal-breakers.

Three states alone accounted for 33 of the 50 most vulnerable markets in the second quarter, while the South and Midwest remained stable, according to new data from Attom.

Last week, “Fortune” and Great Place to Work released a list of the 35 Best Workplaces in Real Estate in 2022. Zillow, Opendoor and Pacaso were all near the top of the list.