Technology company Chime has been chosen by The Real Brokerage to serve as its primary customer relationship management partner.

A customer of Chime’s since 2019, The Real Brokerage recently underwent an internal audit of its tech stack, the collection of software products a company uses to support business, according to a press release.

The Real Brokerage, or Real, examined competitive products, according to Real Chairman and CEO Tamir Poleg.

“Eighteen months ago, we mapped a multifaceted plan to strategically grow our agent base, and industry-leading technology was foundational to that plan,” said Poleg in the release. “We are committed to providing agents and teams with the best, most innovative tools on the market.”

Chime has been promoting a commitment to its enterprise offering of late, something that appealed to Real. Such offerings are developed to be deployed across an entire company, as opposed to office-by-office implementations. Enterprise deals are often long term, involving customization to the user group’s specific business.

“By empowering agents with Chime’s innovative new platform, forward thinking brokerages are well positioned to attract and retain strategic, top producing agents across the country,” the company said in a April, 2022 statement on its enterprise roll-out.

Real made strides in 2021, reaching 3,500 agents nationwide.

Poleg told Inman at that time that Toronto-based Real is planning a “massive investment” in a consumer-facing product that includes mortgage and title insurance, with the ultimate goal “of changing the way people buy and sell homes in this country.”

He said that the company was aiming to have 8,000 agents in its network by next year (2022), and 20,000 by 2023.

In an email to Inman, Poleg said Real’s current agent count “is over 6,500 agents.” The company also said that it has increased revenue 386 percent year over year to $112.4 million and is now listed on the TSX in Canada.

Real positions itself as an agent-first, low-cap brokerage with minimal fees and a simple split structure.

Chime has been one of the most consistent solutions in real estate, consistently forging partnerships and pushing new features to stay on top of the industry’s evolution.

It announced a major investment in hiring at the start of 2022, likely in anticipation of its enterprise offering.

New positions also included digital marketing analysts, support managers, onboarding teams and general technical support. It also added an array of DIY support and training resources for customers, as well as now dedicating individuals to helping agents better nurture and convert leads, according to an Inman report.

Chime will provide Real with “an upgraded suite of innovative tools,” the release said.

The brokerage will be able to leverage Chime’s newest marketing tool, the content-automating Social Studio, announced in August among other recent updates.

However, perhaps the deciding factor for Real, given its stated growth initiatives, was Chime’s new Active Recruiting suite.

Offered to enterprise customers at the start of 2022, Chime’s Head of Industry Stuart Sim told Inman in an email that recruiting is of constant concern to brokers.

“Faced with increased competition and volatile market conditions, brokerage owners are under tremendous pressure to effectively recruit and retain top producers to grow the business,” Sim said. “Powered by innovative automations, Active Recruiting makes it easy to consistently manage the candidate pipeline and seamlessly integrate recruitment into daily operations, helping our valued customers work smarter, not harder.”

