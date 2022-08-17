Show us your tech! All August long, Inman will be talking to agents about the best technology they’re using now — everything from their favorite CRM platforms to the hottest 3D tours and everything in between. Plus, Inman tech reviewer Craig Rowe will work overtime on extra product reviews on the latest and greatest tech.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

It’s probably one of the first pieces of tech you heard about when you became a real estate agent: The all-powerful, almighty CRM, capable of creating and sustaining businesses for the long haul when used properly. Some agents swear by them while others simply ignore them, letting them gather metaphorical dust among their brokerage’s tech stack.

This week, we really want to know: Where do you stand on CRMs? Are they absolutely essential to running your business? Does your broker provide the latest and greatest or do you provide your own? Do you make do with an Excel spreadsheet or forget the whole thing? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.