1. Compass lays off more workers, with technology department hit hardest

Compass laid off a significant chunk of its technology team, according to press reports that appeared to suggest hundreds of jobs slashed. This is the second round of layoffs this year.

2. For the first time, Opendoor is selling homes at a loss: DelPrete

After outpacing the competition, market conditions have finally caught up with the iBuyer, forcing it to prove that its model still works — even in a downturn.

3. Don’t expect mortgage rate relief in 2023, Fannie Mae warns in forecast

Even though the economy is probably headed for a recession next year, the Fed is seen as having a ways to go before inflation is under control.

4. Are your leads drying up? 7 ways to get them flowing again

Lead generation is the name of the game, writes Jimmy Burgess. Focus on keeping multiple streams of incoming leads and developing follow-up systems that add value to them.

5. This closing gift just might save your client’s life(style)

You may think of it exclusively in terms of its pre-listing potential, but professional photography or videography could be a lifesaver for your clients in the years to come.

