Join us at Inman Connect New York this January for 75+ educational sessions, 250+ expert speakers, and networking opportunities with thousands of industry professionals. Register today for our Labor Day special rate good through September 5! Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.
Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.
1. Compass lays off more workers, with technology department hit hardest
Compass laid off a significant chunk of its technology team, according to press reports that appeared to suggest hundreds of jobs slashed. This is the second round of layoffs this year.
After outpacing the competition, market conditions have finally caught up with the iBuyer, forcing it to prove that its model still works — even in a downturn.
3. Don’t expect mortgage rate relief in 2023, Fannie Mae warns in forecast
Even though the economy is probably headed for a recession next year, the Fed is seen as having a ways to go before inflation is under control.
4. Are your leads drying up? 7 ways to get them flowing again
Lead generation is the name of the game, writes Jimmy Burgess. Focus on keeping multiple streams of incoming leads and developing follow-up systems that add value to them.
5. This closing gift just might save your client’s life(style)
You may think of it exclusively in terms of its pre-listing potential, but professional photography or videography could be a lifesaver for your clients in the years to come.
Comments