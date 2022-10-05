Second homes and investment properties fascinate investors, who turn to Inman’s weekly Property Portfolio email newsletter as well as agents who work with this special class of client. This month, we’ll go deeper on everything from the latest at Airbnb and Vrbo to the changes investors are making to their portfolios in a shifting real estate market.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Whether you’ve made real estate investment a cornerstone of your own financial planning or help to facilitate investments for your clients, you know that the real estate market is always filled with opportunities — if you know where to look. No matter what the market is up to, there’s someone who will find a strategy that works and a way to make lemons into lemonade.

Maybe it’s your victory lap or maybe you’re passing on the good news on behalf of another. Either way, shout it from the rooftops and share your most recent real estate investment success stories with Inman’s readers. Did you find a diamond in the rough and chip away at it until it paid off? Did you turn a bad start into a big win? What strategies are working for you and your clients right now? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.

