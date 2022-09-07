September is Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. Tips for better branding and in-depth features on how to take advantage of marketing tools provided by Zillow, Redfin and other platforms are all in the works in addition to insights from experts. You’ll find it all at Inman, as well as our two-day virtual, flagship event, Your Playbook for the Fall Market, in October.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Marketing is part art and part science, and everyone has their own formula for success. For some, it’s the grind: Make those calls every day without fail, follow the pattern month in and month out, and you’re sure to see success.

For others, there’s the ever-changing landscaping of content marketing, including blogging, video, podcasting and social media.

Along the way, there’s plenty of room for error. So we want to know: What’s the biggest marketing mistake agents make? Is it a failure to launch a marketing plan in the first place? Switching horses in midstream? Maybe it’s chasing the latest marketing scheme without really devoting themselves to effective follow up. Let us know below.


We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.

