September is Marketing and Branding Month at Inman. Tips for better branding and in-depth features on how to take advantage of marketing tools provided by Zillow, Redfin and other platforms are all in the works in addition to insights from experts. You’ll find it all at Inman, as well as our two-day virtual, flagship event, Your Playbook for the Fall Market, in October.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

When you first started out, you may have boot-strapped the marketing for your business. You may have taken advantage of no-cost options like social media to get your name out there in your community without an ad spend.

Over the past couple of years, you may have enjoyed such an active market that you didn’t need to spend much on marketing. In fact, your phone may have been ringing off the hook with eager buyers hoping that you had the magic formula for helping them to find one of the scarce listings in your low inventory market.

Now, as the market turns, you may find yourself having to put a little more time, money and thought into your marketing. If that’s the case, we’re giving you a hypothetical scenario for this week’s Pulse: You have $500 to invest in your marketing plan right now. Where do you spend it? Give us your plan below.

 We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.

