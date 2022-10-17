Whatever medium you use to communicate your message, make sure the message is also clear, concise and consistent. Alexander Advisory Group’s Alexander Chandler borrows from the diamond industry to offer tips for improving your content.

Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

The 4 C’s of messaging. Within the diamond industry, the value of a stone is determined by what is known as the 4 C’s. These are clarity, color, cut and carat.

The 4 C’s of messaging are similar in many ways. They have distinct purposes and functions, are independent of each other, but are complementary, giving value to a message. 

Understanding the correlation between the 4 C’s becomes the virtue of messaging. Mastering each is a recipe for strong messaging. 

A marketing message should be clear, concise, consistent and communicated. Those are the 4 C’s. But what are they and how can they be integrated to create a cohesive, deliberate and valuable message? The following are things to remember of each to make your marketing effective and profitable.

Make it clear

The first rule of marketing is it must be clear. Define your message and make it understandable to the audience. This includes defining what is its purpose.

Then one must choose the medium, wording and graphics of the message if digital or in print. The message must have clarity to be effective. You have to know who your audience is and your message has to be understandable. Your audience may define what your message will be but be wary of making the faulty assumption that your message will appeal to multiple audiences.

The first tenet of communicating effectively is to have a clear message that is clear and identifies with the intended audience.

Make it concise

A message must be concise to keep the audience focused. Too many words may confuse the audience or cause them to lose interest. If a word or phrase is not necessary to the message, then it will detract value.

Busy graphics can also dilute a message. A consumer’s attention span is brief. Simple graphics that are easily discernible are the most effective. An instant connection must be made in today’s digital age.

To be memorable, a message must be concise and free of extraneous words and graphics to attract, connect and keep an audience’s attention. 

Make it consistent

Consistency is third on the list of what makes an effective message. Many make the mistake of thinking putting a single message or two out in a postcard or a social media post is effective.

One-time efforts will fall flat in the long run. It takes repetition of the same message over time to make it effective. Keep the same message and keep at it. Frequently changing slogans and mixing messages is ineffective. When a consumer views a consistent message, they become familiar and are more likely to act over time. Let the audience know what you do and keep at it. 

Make it communicated

A message must then be communicated in a medium that will reach the appropriate audience. Formats and standards for one medium may not work well with another. Research to find and then use the proper medium to reach your target demographic.

For example, how might you best find a first-time homebuyer or an empty nester looking to downsize? Traditional methods such as postcards are still effective for older audiences while social media and video are more suitable to millennials.

Whatever medium you use to communicate your message, make sure the message is also clear, concise and consistent. Using the 4 C’s of messaging gives you a guideline to ensure your message is understandable, reaches the right audience, is actionable, and has a positive rate of return.

Alexander Chandler is president of Alexander Advisory Group and an associate broker at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties in Fort Worth, Texas. Follow him on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×