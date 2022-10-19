If your agents are playing catch-up with market conditions, it may be time for a reset, recalibration and repositioning of their focus. Real estate veteran James Becker offers a step-by-step process to get them back on track.

So the market moved this year and we have invariably returned to a semblance of normalcy with regard to the operation of a brokerage.

Despite this, I still see agents operating as though it was February 2022 rather than October 2022. It’s as though they have forgotten how to operate as agents, and it’s impacting their performance and the performance of their brokerage.

If your agents need a reset, here’s a process to take them through so that they can recalibrate and get back to basics.

Re-work or rewrite your agents’ goals

I believe that once every six months you should reassess the goals you have for your agents. Typically this will be different for every agent, dependent on the lifestyle they lead and the ambition they have to grow.

Those goals might be to make “X” amount of money, or to have the freedom to spend more time with my friends and family, or even to sell “X” number of homes. Whatever they are, find them, write them out and remain accountable to each other on the road to achieving those goals.

Return to the routine

Before agents became “order takers” in “20” and “21”, there was a way to operate that made sense and really worked. Now, it’s time to get back and remove the optional extras from your daily operation and return to doing things that are income-producing. Importantly, execute the tasks you must do, in the morning and at the start of the week.

Here is an example of what an agent’s routine might look like:

  • 5:00 – 8:00 am Wake up, Exercise, Nutrition and Get Ready for the day
  • 8:00 – 9:00 am Prepare for the day.
  • 9:00 – 10:30 am Set your appointments for the day
  • 10:30 am take a break
  • 10:30 am – 11:00 am Take time to have your lunch and learn something at the same time (podcast or an educational book)
  • 11:00 – 11:30am Lunch
  • Noon – 4 pm Appointments, meetings, showings, negotiation
  • 4:00 – 4:30 pm Action anything that needs to be actioned for today, or assign anything that needs to be assigned to an EA/VA to be worked on throughout the evening
  • 4:30 pm Focus on family, friends and downtime
  • 7:30 pm a quick look at correspondence received to ascertain whether there are any pressing issues that need to be dealt with before it becomes too late to phone clients. (15mins max)

Re-focus on the business

There can be so much negativity out there in the headlines sometimes, with layoffs, recessions and not to mention politics.

Take a break from social media and the headlines, or schedule them for specific times of the day where they are less likely to distract from your real job.

Find activities that stimulate your mind, to remain active. These can be sports, exercise, meditation, computer games even. Just make sure whatever it might be is positive for your mind and mental health.

Re-engage on an ongoing basis

Agents are like sparks out in the wild. On their own, they grow dim. However, when a lot of them are together they burn brighter and produce enough energy to power a wildfire. Therefore, weekly meetings with peers is a must. And learning from others around the world is hugely important at conferences like Inman Connect.

All of the same issues you are dealing with on a regular basis will be heard and solutions to those problems abound.

Bringing agents back to the basics is making sure they have the resources available to them in order to be successful:

  • Reassess their goals
  • Return to a routine
  • Refocus their mind and mental health
  • Re-engage their passion for learning from others

Make sure you’re not only looking at the business side of the trends while trying to stay afloat, keeping agents top of mind and finding ways to help them are the key thriving in a shifting market.

James Becker has been in real estate, mortgage and business development for over 25 years. Currently, he is the founder and CEO of Fusion Growth Partners. Connect with him on Facebook or Linkedin.

