Single-family projects took yet another beating in September, declining nearly 5 percent from the previous month and 18 percent year over year, according to data released Wednesday from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Inman Connect New York delivers the perfect blend of outside-the-box thinkers, cutting-edge leaders, and hard-working, successful agents. Join us Jan. 24-26 for crucial content, education, and networking opportunities to help you thrive in today’s changing market. Register here.

Construction starts on single-family homes have plummeted by 18 percent over the past year as the rout continued to deepen in September.

Overall, privately owned housing starts — including single- and multifamily projects — were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.4 million last month, an 8 percent drop after August’s unexpected construction boom, according to a report Wednesday from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Single-family projects took yet another beating during the same period, declining nearly 5 percent from August to September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 892,000 starts.

Meanwhile crews appeared to be turning their attention to completing projects at an increasingly fast pace.

Builders completed housing projects at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.4 million in September, up 6 percent from the previous month and nearly 16 percent year over year. Single-family project completions were up 3 percent monthly and 11 percent annually over the same period.

New building permits ticked up slightly for all housing projects in September, but continued to drop substantially for single-family homes.

For all projects, permits were up 1 percent from the previous month but down 3 percent year over year. For single-family projects, permits were down 3 percent from August to September, and were 17 percent lower than the same time last year.

Email Daniel Houston