In this week’s episode of The Real Word, hosts Byron Lazine and Nicole White sit down to discuss why appraisers say they have “targets on their backs,” the House Whisperer and this week’s Left, Middle, Right.

Inman Connect New York delivers the perfect blend of outside-the-box thinkers, cutting-edge leaders, and hard-working, successful agents. Join us Jan. 24-26 for crucial content, education, and networking opportunities to help you thrive in today’s changing market. Register here.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

In this week’s episode of The Real Word, hosts Lazine and White sit down to discuss why appraisers say they have “targets on their backs,” the House Whisperer, and this week’s Left, Middle, Right.

Racket No. 1: Why appraisers say they have ‘targets on their backs’

According to a survey conducted by the National Association of Realtors, appraisers cited appraisal management companies, expanding industry regulations, pressure from real estate agents and brokers, and fee pressures as the greatest challenges to their businesses.

Many appraisers are “Very Uncomfortable” with desktop appraisals, and White agrees. She said that there are many things you can’t determine until you get into the house. In addition, part of the reason appraisers could be uncomfortable is that they might feel that they are on the chopping block.

Lazine said he’d take an agent’s knowledge and “feel” for the market and value any day over an appraised value.

Racket No. 2: The House Whisperer

Next, Lazine and White looked at Realtor.com’s new “House Whisperer” ad campaign and how it resonates with consumers. Sometimes, real estate agents overcomplicate the home search process, Lazine said, so packaging what you offer in a way that makes sense to consumers is valuable.

Left, middle, right

Kanye West to acquire conservative social media platform Parler

Kanye West will be acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by conservatives, after being temporarily blocked by Twitter over an antisemitic tweet.

According to Lazine, don’t let news like this get you to download Parler or go chasing one social media platform after another. Get on Facebook for boomers because that’s where the wealth is, plus Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Spend your time and energy on the well-established social media platforms.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×