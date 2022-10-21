Before joining The Agency, McLaughlin co-owned Pacific Union International, which she bought with her then-husband before selling to Compass. Her daughter Whitney will join her at Engel & Völkers.

Tracy McLaughlin, one of the top real estate agents in the U.S., has left The Agency for Engel & Völkers, the brokerage announced on Thursday.

McLaughlin was ranked the No. 24 agent in the U.S. and the No. 8 agent in California by sales volume by RealTrends in 2021, and has been the top agent in Marin County, California, consistently since 2005. She brought in approximately $416 million in sales volume in 2021, and was ranked No. 19 in the U.S. by transaction volume, according to rankings by Newsweek.

“Tracy is known for being her clients’ biggest advocate, and that level of service is apparent in her production and recognition as a top real estate professional both in the Bay Area and nationally,” Paul Benson, license partner of several Engel & Völkers locations, said in a statement. “Her market expertise and unique approach to real estate greatly strengthen the Engel & Völkers footprint in Northern California.”

McLaughlin’s daughter, Whitney McLaughlin, has also joined Engel & Völkers Aspen as a real estate advisor.

“Joining Engel & Völkers provides me with access to an expansive global network that will help me better serve my clients and my community,” Tracy McLaughlin said in a statement. “The collaborative leadership and support will present more opportunities for my business and new offerings for my clients that I greatly look forward to leveraging. Personally, I’m also thrilled to work with my daughter under one brand and see her flourish as a real estate professional in Aspen.”

Prior to joining The Agency in 2019, McLaughlin co-owned Pacific Union International with ex-husband Mark McLaughlin, which they acquired in 2009. Pacific Union International was then acquired by Compass in 2018 and Tracy McLaughlin briefly joined Compass at that time before switching to The Agency.

McLaughlin told Inman that she decided to make the move to Engel & Völkers now as she brings her daughter into the business and they form a partnership between them across the San Francisco Bay Area and Aspen.

“In anticipation of our launch in Aspen, Colorado, with my new partner, Whitney McLaughlin, we wanted to align with a brand that has fluidity between the San Francisco Bay Area and Aspen,” Tracy McLaughlin said in an email. “Engel & Völkers marries the luxury brand that we have built to our need for a significant presence in both markets. We are thrilled to be a part of this incredible international brand with management that already feels like family.”

McLaughlin is also author of “Real Estate Rescue,” a book she published in 2020.

