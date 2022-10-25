The office will be led by David Ellis, a managing partner at The Agency and Utah native with over two decades of experience in the luxury market.

The luxury brokerage The Agency announced Tuesday the opening of a new office in St. George, Utah, the firm’s 64th office worldwide and its second in the state, with the first being in Park City.

David Ellis | The Agency

“St. George’s real estate market holds perfect synergy with The Agency’s groundbreaking offerings, collaborative approach, and global brand,” Ellis said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more honored to bring The Agency to buyers and sellers in the area as we forge a new era of luxury real estate in my home state.”

The luxury agency, led by founder and CEO Mauricio Umansky, has expanded ambitiously over the past year, opening new independently owned offices in Toronto, Montreal, Brantford, Naples, Birmingham, Michigan and Seattle, among other cities.

St. George has long proven popular with outdoorsy types for its year-round warm weather and its proximity to Zion National Park, along with smaller state parks Sand Hollow and Snow Canyon.

Jim Ramsay | The Agency

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Utah with the launch of our new office in St. George,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “St. George is a desirable, year-round destination with more than 300 days of sunshine each year, an active lifestyle, and proximity to state and national parks all while offering a charming, small-town feel. Our growing presence throughout Utah is confirmation of the growing demand we’re experiencing in key markets throughout the state.”

The city has been declared the fastest-growing city in America multiple times based on census metrics, with the metropolitan area growing by nearly 10,000 new residents between July 2020 and July 2021, according to census data.

“St. George is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the nation, and we’re thrilled to showcase the power of The Agency brand in this unique and sought-after market,” Umansky said in a statement. “David Ellis is a renowned leader in our industry and we are delighted he will be leading this charge as we continue to introduce The Agency brand around the world.”

