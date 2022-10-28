Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

‘The Airbnbust is upon us’: A tweet hints at Airbnb’s fall. But is it right? 

Social media users claim short-term rental bookings are collapsing. But the data tells another story. Inman reached out to Airbnb and to some experts who follow the short-term rental space.

Robert Reffkin gets real at Compass REtreat: ‘Hope is not a strategy’

At his company’s annual REtreat in Atlanta, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin used his keynote to give an honest and intimate review of his company’s post-IPO performance and cast a vision for the future.

Zillow lays off 300 workers as portal pivots from iBuying to ‘super app’

Approximately 5 percent of Zillow’s workforce have been let go as the company shifts its focus towards technology, according to a new report published Wednesday.

4 things to watch as Compass’ annual conference unfolds this week

Compass

Compass became the largest company of its kind in the U.S. this year, but is holding its annual gathering as the real estate industry navigates uniquely troubled waters.

11 real estate truths that can change your tax bracket

Canva

The more you grow your knowledge and understanding of the real estate industry, the more your business will typically expand — and your income will grow, Jimmy Burgess says. These 11 understandings, when acted upon, can elevate your business to the level of your dreams.

