Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Social media users claim short-term rental bookings are collapsing. But the data tells another story. Inman reached out to Airbnb and to some experts who follow the short-term rental space.

At his company’s annual REtreat in Atlanta, Compass CEO Robert Reffkin used his keynote to give an honest and intimate review of his company’s post-IPO performance and cast a vision for the future.

Approximately 5 percent of Zillow’s workforce have been let go as the company shifts its focus towards technology, according to a new report published Wednesday.

Compass became the largest company of its kind in the U.S. this year, but is holding its annual gathering as the real estate industry navigates uniquely troubled waters.

The more you grow your knowledge and understanding of the real estate industry, the more your business will typically expand — and your income will grow, Jimmy Burgess says. These 11 understandings, when acted upon, can elevate your business to the level of your dreams.