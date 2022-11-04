Investors, including iBuyers, that entered the housing market in 2020 and 2021 are at least partly to blame for the dramatic price correction playing out in 2022, Kelman said in a new interview.

2. Opendoor lost nearly $1B in Q3 in ‘once-in-40-years market transition’ In total, Opendoor suffered a net loss of $928 million between July and September, according to an earnings report Thursday. That’s up from a loss of just $57 million during the third quarter of 2021.

These underrated apps and tools can make you look seemingly flawless as you juggle the many aspects of your business with ease, Jimmy Burgess says.