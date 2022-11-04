Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Redfin’s Glenn Kelman has a theory on why housing prices are plunging

Glenn Kelman of Redfin. Image By: AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks

Investors, including iBuyers, that entered the housing market in 2020 and 2021 are at least partly to blame for the dramatic price correction playing out in 2022, Kelman said in a new interview.

2. Opendoor lost nearly $1B in Q3 in ‘once-in-40-years market transition’

In total, Opendoor suffered a net loss of $928 million between July and September, according to an earnings report Thursday. That’s up from a loss of just $57 million during the third quarter of 2021.

3. 7 underutilized tech tools that’ll make you look like a top producer

smart phone, phone, tech tools, tech

Canva

These underrated apps and tools can make you look seemingly flawless as you juggle the many aspects of your business with ease, Jimmy Burgess says.

4. Coldwell Banker CEO: Not every company will make it through slump


M. Ryan Gorman said the current downturn is an opportunity for his company, while noting that some competitors “may not have a plan for good times let alone a plan for bad times.”

5. Real estate companies are about to tell us just how bad the downturn is

Many of the industry’s big companies are about to report their third-quarter earnings. The reports will offer the first in-depth look at how firms coped with a rapidly cooling market.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×