Exactly one year ago, Zillow Offers was in a similar position to the one that Opendoor now finds itself in and shut down its operations. Mike DelPrete offers insight into the path forward for Opendoor and why it might be different this time around.

New markets require new approaches and new tactics. Experts and industry leaders will take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help you navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment, and join us. Register here.

Are you receiving Inman’s Broker EdgeMake sure you’re subscribed here.

This post has been republished with permission from Mike DelPrete.

Last week, Opendoor announced that it lost nearly $1 billion during the third quarter of the year — the result of selling too many homes at a loss.

Why it matters: Exactly one year ago, Zillow faced a similar situation with its iBuyer business, Zillow Offers — and subsequently shut it down.

  • The cause and effect in each case is similar, with nearly identical financial implications, but the paths forward differ.

Dig deeper: Opendoor’s net loss of $928 million for the quarter is more than double Zillow Offer’s net loss of $422 million in Q3 of last year.

  • It’s a matter of scale: Opendoor sold more than twice as many homes as Zillow (8,520 versus 3,032).
  • The net loss also includes significant inventory write-downs: $573 million for Opendoor and $304 million for Zillow.

On a per-home basis, each company incurred similar losses.

  • The write-down per home in inventory is nearly identical, showing that both companies were guilty of “unintentionally purchasing homes at higher prices than current estimates of future selling prices.”

Zillow’s decision to shut down Zillow Offers in Q3 2021 likely protected the company from at least a billion dollars of additional losses.

  • It also returned the company to profitability (on an adjusted EBITDA basis) and removed the uncertainty of wild profitability swings.
  • Meanwhile, Opendoor will endure at least six months of unprecedented financial losses.

(Adjusted EBITDA excludes inventory write-downs, stock-based compensation and property financing expenses.)

What to watch: Opendoor is making significant changes to reduce its risk in response to the volatile real estate market.

  • It is buying significantly fewer homes and making lower offers on the homes it does purchase.
  • The company launched a new asset-light marketplace to connect buyers and sellers, without Opendoor actually purchasing the home.
  • Opendoor also quietly shut down its entire mortgage operation, Opendoor Home Loans.

Key learnings: It is very challenging for an iBuyer to respond to sudden market volatility, especially changes in home price appreciation.

  • At the desired scale iBuyers want to operate at, the results of downward pricing pressure can be financially catastrophic.
  • Asset-light — not buying the actual house — is taking more prominence in the evolution of the iBuyer business model (and is a key component of the power buyer model).

The bottom line: In retrospect, Zillow’s decision to shut down Zillow Offers was the right call: It prevented additional loses, preserved the core business and positively refocused the company.

  • But while Zillow Offers folded, Opendoor has no choice but to continue on in a challenging and volatile market — making adjustments to its business model as it goes.

Mike DelPrete is a strategic adviser and global expert in real estate tech, including Zavvie, an iBuyer offer aggregator. Connect with him on LinkedIn.

Opendoor | Zillow
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×