Pacaso is adding partnerships to help owners conveniently get to, from and around their homes — in first-class fashion.

Now, Pacaso owners have elevated access to Alto, a luxury rideshare company, and Surf Air, a membership-based regional airline, according to a Nov. 8 statement.

“At Pacaso we’re committed to making things easier for our owners, this time of year and always, and that includes how families travel to their Pacaso second home,” said Pacaso Chief Marketing Officer Whitney Curry, in the statement. “Every minute in your second home counts, so we’re excited to have curated several offerings that help owners get home faster and in style.”

Alto brands and owns all of its vehicles and its drivers are employees, not independent contractors. The company also states its auto fleet will be 100 percent electric by the end of 2023 and is building its own charging facility.

The partnership entitles homeowners to a six-month membership; priority booking during busy, member-only periods; 30 percent ride savings; and advance booking.

Alto rides are available in Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Miami; Washington, D.C.; and San Francisco. However, Pacaso has yet to enter the Texas or D.C. market.

Surf Air is a small, regional airline that aims to deliver a private plane experience with its app-based flight booking, increased airport accessibility, on-demand charter services and point-to-point itineraries. It flies in and out of regional airports in California and Texas to any number of like-size airfields around the country. Members can also see what kind and size of plane they’ll use and costs vary accordingly.

Surf Air is also pushing into the sustainable air travel market by developing hybrid aircraft.

“With Surf Air, flyers have the ability to access seats on a scheduled flight network across California and the ability to charter a variety of private aircraft with Surf Air’s On Demand service with guaranteed availability, no blackout dates and no initiation fee,” Pacaso said in a statement.

The company continues to advance the number of ancillary services it provides as part of its ownership model. In addition to on-call local management and repair services, a partnership is in place with UrbanSitter, a service for finding local child and pet-care providers.

“We are making an intentional investment in building best-in-class experiences for families with our suite of Family-Friendly Second Home amenities,” Curry said in June at the time of the UrbanSitter agreement.

The company also announced an agent certification program in October to help sales professionals better understand its model and sales tactics for second homes, among other best practices for the luxury market.

The timing of the transportation partnership is deliberate, Pacaso said. The company is hoping to help owners escape the annual hassles of family holiday travel.

