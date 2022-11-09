The office in Bozeman marks The Agency’s first foray in the state of Montana. Managing Partner Joy Vance who specializes in diverse luxury properties across Bozeman and Big Sky will lead the new office.

With the launch of a new franchise office in Bozeman, The Agency has brought its operations to the state of Montana, the brokerage has informed Inman.

Managing Partner Joy Vance will lead the new office.

“Bozeman is one of the premier luxury destinations in the country and we’re delighted to launch The Agency’s first office in Montana in this vibrant and dynamic city,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in a statement. “Joy Vance is one of the most accomplished real estate agents in the area, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to The Agency family, knowing she will be an incredible steward of our brand and culture.”

The company’s expansion comes on the heels of its move into Long Island’s South Shore, as well as several other markets throughout North America, Europe and the Caribbean over the last couple of years.

“We’re excited to further expand our presence on the West Coast as we launch our first office in the beautiful state of Montana,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales, said in a statement. “Bozeman houses one of the top ski resorts in the world, was voted one of the best places to live and provides an unbeatable outdoor lifestyle. The city’s flourishing real estate market aligns perfectly with The Agency’s brand and ethos.”

Vance entered the real estate industry in 2015 after a successful 18-year career as a top-level regional and national sales manager at Victoria’s Secret. In 2020 and 2021, she was named one of the Top 10 Bozeman Realtors by the Gallatin Association of Realtors and closed more than $50 million in 2021.

Vance is a native of Montana and specializes in diverse luxury properties across Bozeman and Big Sky, including turnkey vacation homes, new builds, ground-up developments and investment properties. She gets involved in her community by supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters and Haven and Eagle Mount, a nonprofit that provides therapeutic recreational opportunities for individuals with disabilities or cancer.

“Bozeman offers a wide clientele base, from first-time home buyers to high-net-worth individuals, and this booming real estate market holds perfect synergy with The Agency’s global brand and vast network,” Vance said in a statement. “I couldn’t be more honored to bring The Agency to clients in my home state as we introduce the brand’s unparalleled offerings to Bozeman.”

As of October 2022, the median sales price for a single-family home in Bozeman City and greater Bozeman was up 8 percent year over year to $925,000, according to the Gallatin Association of Realtors. New listings were down 4.5 percent year over year and closed sales were down 35.9 percent year over year.

