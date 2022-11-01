The new office builds upon the brokerage’s existing presence in Long Island, where it launched a franchise on the north shore in 2021, and marks the brokerage’s 65th office overall.

Luxury brokerage The Agency has debuted a new franchise office on the south shore of Long Island, the company has told Inman.

The new office builds upon the brokerage’s existing presence in Long Island, where it launched a franchise on the north shore in 2021. The Agency South Shore-Long Island will be led by The Agency North Shore-Long Island’s managing partners Michael Smith and Donald Mastroianni, who will be joined by Nick Campasano and Ricardo Pena as additional managing directors at the new office.

“Furthering our footprint on the east coast has been at the forefront of our expansion efforts as we launch new franchise offices with like-minded, global partners around the world,” The Agency founder and CEO Mauricio Umansky said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to once again partner with Michael Smith and Donald Mastroianni, two of the most well-respected, accomplished professionals in the industry, and bring The Agency brand to Long Island’s beautiful South Shore.”

The south shore office, which is located in Bayshore, New York, is just one of several new franchises the company has launched globally in the last year including in Miami; North Atlanta; Grand Cayman; The Bahamas; St. George, Utah; and more. At about a 50-mile drive from the Hamptons, the new office will help establish The Agency’s footprint in one of the east coast’s most luxurious markets.

“Following the successful launch of our franchise location on Long Island’s North Shore, we can’t think of a more perfect time to introduce The Agency brand to the South Shore with the help of Nick Campasano and Ricardo Pena as we continue to grow our presence on the east coast,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to furthering our reach throughout the area as we continue to open new franchises this year and into 2023.”

After transitioning out of his career as a commodities trader for the New York Mercantile Exchange, Smith launched a successful real estate career that included serving as president and CEO of The SafeGuard Group and its subsidiaries, SafeGuard Homes and SafeGuard Realty. Meanwhile, Mastroianni has more than three decades of real estate experience that he’s brought to The Agency including serving as The SafeGuard Group and its subsidiaries’ CFO and COO.

“My partner, Don, and I have been incredibly successful in bringing The Agency’s groundbreaking culture and elevated, boutique service to Long Island and are excited to expand our presence into the South Shore,” Smith said in a statement. “Our Managing Directors Nick Campasano and Ricardo Pena both possess a wealth of industry knowledge, and their professional expertise is an enormous asset to The Agency. The Agency South Shore-Long Island is looking forward to bringing our brand’s reputable presence and dynamic offerings to buyers and sellers located in the southern townships of Long Island.”

Campasano, who comes from an entrepreneurial and marketing background, has been the recipient of a number of local accolades including one of the “Top 20 Real Estate Agents Under The Age of 40 in Long Island and Queens” and a “Social Media Expert for Real Estate” by Newsday. Pena has an extensive sales background at both title and real estate companies, having gained experience with investment and new construction sales at the latter.

The Agency South Shore-Long Island office is located at 61 W. Main St. in Bayshore, New York.

