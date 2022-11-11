Join industry visionaries Pete Flint, Spencer Rascoff, Ryan Serhant and more at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26. Punch your ticket to the future by joining the smartest people in real estate at this must-attend event. Register here.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

Buying Beverly Hills dropped Friday on Netflix. Here’s a look at the cast and some must-see moments to watch for this season.

It’s the question everyone is asking right now, and the answer depends in part on your knowledge of the market and in part on the client’s personal perspective. Jimmy Burgess talks to David Childers, president of Keeping Current Matters, to determine how to answer this essential query.

As many as 264 employees impacted by the cuts were from Redfin Now, the company’s iBuying division, while an additional 218 jobs from other departments are also being eliminated.

The real estate brokerage and tech platform is accelerating cost-cutting after posting a $6 million, third-quarter loss, with revenue up 10.2 percent to $111.3 million and agent count up 33 percent, to 9,991.

Finding the right broker is an essential step in growing your real estate business. Chris Heller offers the warning signs to watch for when it’s a bad fit.