Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. Real Tea: Meet the cast of Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

buying beverly hills, mauricio umansky, the agency, luxury real estate, reality tv, netflix

“Buying Beverly Hills” cast / courtesy of Netflix

Buying Beverly Hills dropped Friday on Netflix. Here’s a look at the cast and some must-see moments to watch for this season.

2. ‘Is now a good time to buy a home?’: Here’s how to answer

It’s the question everyone is asking right now, and the answer depends in part on your knowledge of the market and in part on the client’s personal perspective. Jimmy Burgess talks to David Childers, president of Keeping Current Matters, to determine how to answer this essential query.

3. Redfin shuts down iBuyer Redfin Now while slashing 13% of workforce

Glenn Kelman of Redfin. Image By: AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks

As many as 264 employees impacted by the cuts were from Redfin Now, the company’s iBuying division, while an additional 218 jobs from other departments are also being eliminated.

4. Fathom raises transaction fees, boosts incentives amid Q3 loss

The real estate brokerage and tech platform is accelerating cost-cutting after posting a $6 million, third-quarter loss, with revenue up 10.2 percent to $111.3 million and agent count up 33 percent, to 9,991.

5. Recruiting season is afoot. 10 brokerage red flags to watch

Finding the right broker is an essential step in growing your real estate business. Chris Heller offers the warning signs to watch for when it’s a bad fit.

