Denver-based Corcoran Perry & Co. — an affiliate of The Corcoran Group — has forged a partnership with More Lifestyle Management to expand upon their concierge-style services to clients, the company confirmed to Inman.

Through the partnership, Corcoran Perry & Co. clients will now have access to More Lifestyle Management’s services, which include personal assistants, home management, moving management, concierge services and event planning. The company serves individuals and families throughout Denver, Nashville, Los Angeles, Miami and Scottsdale, and has served professional athletes to business executives and more.

Kimberly Beck, an agent with Corcoran Perry & Co., started working with More Lifestyle Management owner Jen Boyle in 2009 following a closed transaction. After many years of the two women working together, Corcoran Perry & Co. decided to make a firm-wide relationship with the concierge company official.

“More Lifestyle Management has grown significantly over the past couple of years with Kimberly’s support and we’re thrilled to officially add another partner to the mix to better support our clients,” Boyle said in a statement. “It comes at the perfect time as we continue to grow our business, especially with the interregional demand between Denver and Florida. We’re excited to continue to share with clients the value of long-term partners in life and real estate so that they have more time to focus on what matters most to them.”

The new partnership with More Lifestyle Management builds on Corcoran Perry & Co.’s existing concierge services, which include RealVitalize and a partnership with Premier Sports Network. RealVitalize is a home improvement program run by Angi Homeservices that connects homesellers with renovation services. Premier Sports Network is the largest private network for the professional sports industry around the world.

Corcoran Perry & Co. agents will refer high-net-worth clients who are seeking additional services to More Lifestyle Management, and clients will be responsible for paying More for their services. Corcoran Perry & Co. will be hosting a training for agents with luxury clients at the end of November on More Lifestyle Management’s services.

“We are thrilled to formalize our partnership with Jen Boyle and her team,” Jon Larrance, owner and CEO of Corcoran Perry & Co., said in a statement. “The people at More are lifestyle management experts and this is the perfect opportunity to provide the necessary tools to our clients looking for help managing their busy lives. As we’re also able to support More Lifestyle Management clients with their personal real estate needs, it’s a win/win all the way around.”

Corcoran Perry & Co. became a Corcoran Group affiliate in October 2020.

