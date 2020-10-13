Corcoran Perry & Co. is the eighth franchisee for the Realogy-owned brand and Colorado is the seventh state for the growing franchise operation, which launched earlier this year.

A 55-agent Denver indie brokerage is affiliating with Corcoran to become the nascent luxury franchisor’s eighth franchisee.

Corcoran Perry & Co., — formerly Perry & Co. — is led by Jon Larrance, Jennifer Schell Young, and Don Larrance. The brokerage is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and preparing for its first as a Corcoran affiliate.

“Corcoran’s presence in the industry is compelling, unique, inclusive, and proactive — exactly what Perry & Co. needed to stay relevant in the ever-changing Denver real estate landscape,” Jon Larrance, the CEO and owner of Corcoran Perry & Co., said in a statement.

“Everything the Corcoran team has shown us to date very quickly demonstrated that its core values are precisely aligned with ours — particularly with a focus on integrity and collaboration — two things on which we’ve prided ourselves since our inception.”

Founded in 1971, Corcoran Perry & Co. is a locally-owned brokerage with a strong focus on relocation services, which accounts for 20 percent of the company’s overall business.

Corcoran Perry & Co. is the 8th overall franchisee for the Realogy-owned brand, and Colorado is the seventh state for the rapidly growing franchise operation, which launched earlier this year. It’s also the fifth franchisee to be launched entirely virtually, due to the global health crisis.

“Denver is a beautiful city that has seen immense real estate growth over the years, so I’m thrilled that Corcoran Perry & Co. has joined us to lead the charge there,” Pam Liebman, Corcoran’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “It’s very exciting that we’re now able to add Colorado to our affiliate family to not only establish our footing in that state, but also expand the Corcoran network in which all of our agents are able to do business.”

