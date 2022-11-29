Converting leads into clients isn’t easy, but knowing various types of clients and how to market to them will help. Chris Heller offers step-by-step strategies for capturing and converting the leads you need now.

Real estate is all about sales. To bring in money, you must generate leads and engage contacts until they convert. The question is: How do you keep them engaged?

There are various types of clients and engagement strategies are different for each. This article will review the different clients you may encounter and how to hold their attention.

Types of clients

Types of clients can be categorized as follows:

Retail buyer clients are clients looking to purchase a primary are clients looking to purchase a primary residence for themselves and/or their families. They are usually pre-approved and ready to make an offer. It’s best to show them properties near schools and shopping areas.

First-time clients are in the market to buy their first home. They will typically have a young family so features like a large backyard may appeal to them. They might be on a limited budget so if you find an affordable fixer-upper that they can put sweat equity into, send the listing their way.

Urban dweller clients will be looking for properties that are in trendy neighborhoods and close to shops and restaurants. They may be interested in lofts and condos with an artsy vibe.

Upward buyers are looking to upgrade to a larger, more luxurious home. They will be interested in big homes in are looking to upgrade to a larger, more luxurious home. They will be interested in big homes in upscale neighborhoods

Downwards buyers are looking to scale back. They may be empty nesters close to retirement age. Quiet yet charming suburban areas that offer walkability to boutiques and coffee shops will appeal to them.

Investors are looking to rent or flip properties . You are best off showing them large properties like duplexes, and apartment buildings or those that have the potential to be divided into suites. Investors typically make decisions quickly, so they won’t waste your time.

How to engage them

Now that you know what various types of clients are looking for, your work is cut out for you. When you find a property you feel is right for them, send them the listing. You can also keep them engaged by sending them general information on the types of properties they are looking for.

When it comes to keeping your clients engaged, it’s all about personalization. Your clients want to feel as if you are speaking directly to their needs and sending them the information you know they will value.

The problem: With a contact list of potentially thousands, how do you personalize for everyone without taking up a good chunk of time? Here are some tips.

Create a contact form

When someone comes to your site, you can reel them in by offering them promo materials in return for their contact information. The contact form they are prompted to fill out should ask them for their name, the kind of property they are looking for, and their intentions in buying and selling.

Categorize contacts by type of buyer

Once you have that information, you can categorize them in your system so that upward buyers will get certain emails, investors will get certain emails, retail buyers will get certain emails, etc. Send them emails you think will capture their interest such as listings, articles published on the internet, or blogs you create yourself. Use your software to include their name in the email.

For an added personalized touch I suggest handwritten notes; this too can be automated. Once potential clients realize you are sending them information they can use, they will be more likely to read your emails and convert.

Other ways to engage them

Engaging with clients is not limited to emails alone. It’s a multifaceted strategy that must be cultivated through various points of contact. Here are some other valuable engagement tips.

Become a member of the community

Buyers and sellers are more likely to work with someone they know and trust. You can establish trust and loyalty by becoming a member of the community. This will involve activities like:

Joining local business associations and other neighborhood organizations

Volunteering with charities and hosting charity events

Sponsoring a youth sports team or league

Getting involved at community events

Engage on social media

Social media is a great platform for client engagement. One of the best things you can do is join groups that are specific to your target area. They can be real estate groups, groups about interior design, home care, etc.

Make yourself known in the group by providing advice in a non-salesy way. This will make you stand out as a thought leader in your industry.

You are also likely to gain friends and followers on social media that consist of past, current and potential clients. Make them feel like family by liking and commenting on their posts. You can even send them DMs with articles that might interest them.

Show empathy

Engagement is not only necessary in the lead generation to conversion process. It’s also necessary throughout the sale.

When clients talk to you, pay attention to what they are saying. Be sensitive to the stress they are sure to be feeling. Learn as you go to provide them with excellent service.

These communication methods will make you stand out as a realtor so clients will be more likely to refer you to their friends and relatives increasing the chances of returning business.

Prepare your buyers for the current market

It’s great to cater to each client’s individual needs, but there’s one thing all buyers and sellers will be concerned about, the state of the market.

Until recently, interest rates were unbelievably low causing homes to be snatched up the second they were listed. Now, inflation has caused a rise in interest rates and buyers and sellers are getting cold feet. Some are even fearful that there might be a crash.

You can engage clients by educating them about the state of the market and giving them reasons why they should be buying and selling such as the fact that interest rates are still low. You can also provide them reassurances as to why there won’t be a crash any time soon. This will put them at ease while moving them toward a conversion.

Converting leads into clients isn’t easy. But knowing various types of clients and how to market to them will help. The tips in this article will set you in the right direction when it comes to building your campaign. We wish you the best of luck taking it to the next level.