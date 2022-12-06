The name change to unify the six shops across the northeast Florida region comes on the heels of franchisee Corey Hasting opening two new locations in Ponte Vedra Beach and San Marco.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here

Engel & Völkers franchisee Corey Hasting has renamed six of his northeast Florida shop locations to Engel & Völkers First Coast, according to an announcement.

Previously, the shops went by the name Engel & Völkers Jacksonville.

As Hasting continues his efforts to expand throughout the region, he elected to make the name change to unify his Amelia Island, Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach and San Marco shops and establish a more regional name for the offices. The Ponte Vedra Beach and San Marco locations were only just recently launched at the beginning of October and the beginning of November, respectively.

“We couldn’t be more excited to unify all of our shops under the name Engel & Völkers First Coast,” Hasting said in a statement. “This name change has been part of our long-term expansion strategy and now allows us to have true regional recognition throughout the First Coast. Coupled with our recent location additions in Ponte Vedra Beach and San Marco, we believe this will ascend us to our ultimate goal of closing over $1 billion in sales volume next year.”

Prior to joining Engel & Völkers in 2018, Hasting was an agent with Keller Williams Realty. Since affiliating with Engel & Völkers, he’s recruited roughly 111 real estate advisers who have closed over 1,100 transactions and nearly $700 million in sales volume in 2022.

“Aligning the company under one identity demonstrates the long-term commitment that both Corey and Engel & Völkers have to increasing the bespoke experience we provide for our clients in the greater Jacksonville area,” CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida Peter Giese said in a statement. “The financial commitment is in place to grow our annual residential sales to $1.5 billion out of this market.”

Florida’s “First Coast” moniker was developed for a marketing campaign during the 1980s for the five counties surrounding Jacksonville located on the Atlantic coast: Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns.

The median sales price for a single-family home in northeast Florida in October was $384,195, up 14.7 percent year over year, according to the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. The number of closed sales was down 25.4 percent year over year to 1,866.

“Our local real estate market has seen amazing appreciation over the last 24 months like most markets in Florida,” Hasting added.

“But what makes our market unique is that the appreciation continues to climb instead of the leveling-off seen elsewhere. There are a lot of major companies relocating their headquarters to northeast Florida, which means staff relocation and other people moving from other areas in Florida because you can still get a nice, affordable house here. Obviously, the market has shifted a bit, but for our company we see this as a market of opportunity. We believe this is the time to double down, expand our presence and continue to grow while other companies are taking a step back.”

In October, Engel & Völkers recruited big-name California luxury agent Tracy McLaughlin and her daughter, Whitney McLaughlin. Tracy McLaughlin had been with The Agency since 2019.

Email Lillian Dickerson