Agent Connect at Inman Connect New York.

Agent Connect is a two-hour intensive track on Wednesday, Jan. 25, designed to help you focus on the strategies you need right now. By leveraging the right strategies and tactics, establishing yourself as an authority, and building relationships with clients, you can quickly become the real estate expert of choice in your market.

What’s on the agenda:

Agents, Here’s How to Crush It In 2023

It’s time to change the narrative and cash in on the opportunities ahead for agents. Join Anthony Lamacchia as we kick off Agent Connect with the top tips you should focus on today and in the coming months.

How to Become the Real Estate Star of Your Market

Lead generation, marketing, and back to basics. What strategies are helping top agents get listings and keeping them top of mind in this market? Join us as experts discuss.

James Harris, The Agency

Mia Calabrese, Nest Seekers

Kirsten Jordan, Douglas Elliman

Today is Day One

Join industry leader Chris Suarez as he shares what top entrepreneurs must do today to thrive in this new skills-based opportunity market.

Chris Suarez, PLACE

Transitioning From a Sellers Market to a Buyers Market: Best Advice for Finding the Balance

When the market turns from a seller’s to a buyer’s market, how should you be pivoting your marketing and operational efforts to future-proof your business and ensure you stay on top?

Philip Salem, Compass

Kathy Helbig-Strick, eXp

Predicting the New Future of Buyer Agent Services

What happens if agents have to start charging customers for buyer brokerage agreements? Join these industry leaders as they predict the new future of buyer agency services and how that will affect the world of MLS.

DJ Ten Hoeve, Keller Williams Realty

Barry Jenkins, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Denee Evans, CMLS

Join 250+ experts at 75+ idea-filled sessions at Inman Connect New York.

