You read about them. You watch them on social media. They are the stand-out agents that have broken through and built a next-level business. But what is happening behind the “scenes?” You’ll get behind-the-scenes secrets at Agent Connect at Inman Connect New York. 

Agent Connect is a two-hour intensive track on Wednesday, Jan. 25, designed to help you focus on the strategies you need right now. By leveraging the right strategies and tactics, establishing yourself as an authority, and building relationships with clients, you can quickly become the real estate expert of choice in your market. 

Register now

 

What’s on the agenda: 

Agents, Here’s How to Crush It In 2023

It’s time to change the narrative and cash in on the opportunities ahead for agents. Join Anthony Lamacchia as we kick off Agent Connect with the top tips you should focus on today and in the coming months.

How to Become the Real Estate Star of Your Market

Lead generation, marketing, and back to basics. What strategies are helping top agents get listings and keeping them top of mind in this market? Join us as experts discuss.

James Harris, The Agency

Mia Calabrese, Nest Seekers 

Kirsten Jordan, Douglas Elliman

Today is Day One 

Join industry leader Chris Suarez as he shares what top entrepreneurs must do today to thrive in this new skills-based opportunity market.

Chris Suarez, PLACE 

Transitioning From a Sellers Market to a Buyers Market: Best Advice for Finding the Balance

When the market turns from a seller’s to a buyer’s market, how should you be pivoting your marketing and operational efforts to future-proof your business and ensure you stay on top?

Philip Salem, Compass 

Kathy Helbig-Strick, eXp 

Predicting the New Future of Buyer Agent Services

What happens if agents have to start charging customers for buyer brokerage agreements? Join these industry leaders as they predict the new future of buyer agency services and how that will affect the world of MLS. 

DJ Ten Hoeve, Keller Williams Realty 

Barry Jenkins, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Denee Evans, CMLS

Join 250+ experts at 75+ idea-filled sessions at Inman Connect New York. It may be the most important event of the year.

Register now

 

 

agent advice
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×