Not sure how to get started on Instagram? Looking to up your game? Find out how to make it work from one of real estate’s best, Sue “Pinky” Benson.

Not sure how to get started on Instagram or just want to make your content more effective? Here are my top three tips for making Instagram work for you.

1. Start with Reels. They’re short videos, similar to TikTok, and they’re what Instagram is favoring in the algorithm — using them to “reel” in new followers.

2. Next, once people arrive, you need to focus on having an engaging bio so that they can get a handle on who you are and what you’re offering.

3. To get to know what your content will be like on everyday life, they’ll next head to your Stories. These quick snippets disappear after 24 hours and give you the opportunity to share your posts. Start with a poll sticker first thing in the morning to get them interacting with you all day long.

Watch the full video above for all the ins and outs you need to know to get started on Instagram.

Sue Benson is the Pink Lady of real estate in Naples, Florida. Find her on Instagram, or visit her website.

