Today, Inman launched Inman Intel, a new data and research arm that offers deep insights and market intelligence into what’s happening today – and tomorrow – in the business of residential real estate and proptech.

Designed exclusively for the real estate industry, Inman Intel is a members-only subscription service for real estate industry executives, proptech founders and members of the investment community who are looking to navigate the market with proprietary research insights and the smartest business analysis.

“Inman Intel is designed to deliver audience-sensing and horizon-scanning insights into the residential real estate business,” said Emily Paquette, Inman chief executive officer. “For people and companies looking to change the game in real estate, Inman Intel is a game-changer.”

For Inman Intel’s launch, Jim Dalrymple has sifted through hiring data from Compass, eXp, Anywhere and Keller Williams to understand why headcount matters — and why it might not matter much longer. Plus, industry analyst Mike DelPrete files an exclusive for Intel analyzing which brokerages are cutting costs more successfully than their competitors.

Via a special partnership between Inman and DelPrete, Inman Intel is now the exclusive publisher home for all of his incisive analysis, including original special reports and opinion.

“What we’re building with Inman Intel will be a catalyst for intelligent change in our industry – for the public companies and the startups looking to disrupt them,” DelPrete said. “I’m super excited and proud to play a role in this new creation.”

On a daily basis, Inman Intel research and data analysis includes:

Brokerage business model analysis



Industry trends and future growth opportunities



Emerging model analysis, including iBuyers and power buyers



Proptech category news and analysis, VC funding trends



Marketplace trend analysis on selected topics



Funding announcements and M&A tracking



Detailed public company earnings reports

Subscriptions to Inman Intel cost $250 per month, or $2,500 per year. Special rates are available for groups and larger organizations. Starting today, a weekly email newsletter filled with key learnings from the past week will be sent to all Inman Intel members.

“We’re raising the bar,” Paquette said. “We hope you’ll find your next million — or billion — dollar idea inside Inman Intel.”

To learn more and subscribe to Inman Intel, click here.