Inman on Thursday unveiled its inaugural Power Players awards, a highly anticipated index of the most influential figures working across real estate today.

Clocking in at 121 trailblazers from residential real estate, mortgage, finance and technology, the 2023 Inman Power Players recognitions kick off a year of new and expanded awards at Inman.

“It’s appropriate to start the year with the naming of Inman Power Players — the leaders whose ingenuity, strength, conviction and persistence are driving change across our industry,” said Emily Paquette, Inman chief executive officer. “These are the best of the best.”

Longtime Inman readers may recall the Inman 100 and Inman Influentials lists of years past. Power Players builds on that foundation, Paquette said, but is even more representative of the industry as a whole.

Inman Awards release schedule 2023

Marketing All-Stars – a nod to the most effective and boundary-pushing marketers who are driving success and impact. Announced March 2023

Inman Innovators – recognizes new companies and visionaries driving the future of the industry by turning their big ideas into reality. Public nominations open March 2023. Winners announced August 2023 at Inman Connect Las Vegas

Golden I Club – the highest distinction in luxury real estate honors the agents and brokers who hit record-breaking sales and demonstrate excellent service. Announced at Luxury Connect in August 2023

Best of Proptech – spotlights the achievements of the companies and leaders leveraging technology to change the residential landscape. Announced November 2023

Questions about Inman’s awards programs can be directed to awards@inman.com.