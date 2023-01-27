In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

This week, Lazine and White are talking about cities that are making it harder to own short-term rentals, how inflation has impacted millennial homebuying plans, and the weekly media review Left, Middle, Right.

Topic No. 1: Here’s who’s cracking down on short-term rentals

Issues such as the depletion of housing for local residents and noise disturbances have driven many municipalities to create new regulations limiting the ability of investors to own and operate Arbnbs and other short-term rentals.

The cities include:

Alamosa, Colorado

Aspen, Colorado

Atlanta, Georgia

Burlington, Vermont

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Dallas, Texas

Dauphin Island, Alabama

Dillon, Colorado

Frisco, Colorado

Lexington, Kentucky

Marco Island, Florida

Montreal (Quebec)

New York City, New York

Oahu, Hawaii

Palm Springs, California

Palo Alto, California

Park Township, Michigan

Portland, Maine

Red Hook, New York

Santa Rosa, California

Sarasota, Florida

Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Tybee Island, Georgia

Weehawken, New Jersey

Many of the restrictions involve the number of rentals that can be owned by one investor while others specify that rental terms must be 30 days or longer. This makes it especially important for agents advising investor clients to stay informed on the current and upcoming regulations governing the industry in their market.

Topic No. 2: Millennials say inflation has changed their homebuying plans

Seven out of 10 millennial buyers say buying a home is stressful and overwhelming, while some 92 percent say that inflation has changed their homebuying plans in some way. While millennials are less concerned about bidding wars and multiple offers than they were a year ago, they do expect to need more money to buy a home.