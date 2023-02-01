From advice on managing your money, time and mindset to practical advice on attire, here’s the best advice agents received from their mentors.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Have you ever gotten great advice from a mentor? Sometimes a nugget of wisdom from someone you trust can make a huge difference in your career and life.

Inman asked its community on Facebook and Instagram to share the best piece of advice they’ve received from a mentor. The responses didn’t disappoint.

From advice on managing your money, time and mindset to practical advice on attire, there’s a little bit of everything you need to succeed as a real estate agent in the answers shared.

Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.

The question: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten from a mentor?

Advice on money and sales

Do everything that you can within budget if you are just starting out. The first thing is to make sure that you have a good mentor. Don’t try to do it alone. You may not succeed.

Frank Dolski, Coldwell Banker Hearthside, Realtors

Save your money. Sales are cyclical.

Michelle Nunez, broker associate, Realtor at RE/MAX Suburban

Those who list will last.

John-Michael Kyono, Realtor

Activity brings activity.

Jen Slough Snodgrass, broker at RE/MAX Equity Group

Don’t be afraid to make offers…one of them will say yes.

Kate Kancheva, associate broker at Witry Collective

There are more nuts than there are squirrels. Go find the business!

Gay MacLeod, sales representative, Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage

Advice on mindset

Think twice, act once!

Mike Sackman, Beaufort/Bluffton/Hilton Head, South Carolina, Real Estate with Mike Sackman

Always be professional, even if others are not.

Michael Perry, Realtor

Don’t compare your insides to other people’s outsides.

Trina Gonzales Van, real estate agent

Consistently working on your business every single day- communication and expectations are wonderful tools.

Heather Parada-Chirumbolo, real estate agent

A big shot is nothing but a little shot that kept on shooting!

Donald Hardy, Realtor

After one deal you may have learned something someone who’s been in the business a very long time hasn’t experienced. So you’re an expert and you just need to continue to keep filling your tool box with knowledge.

Nancy Heisel, NOVA Real Estate

Just start, don’t wait for perfection! 1 hour of action is better than 1 hour of planning.

Ryan Sagl, real estate agent

Advice on practicality

Wear comfortable shoes.

Lynn Johnson Ikle, team leader at Redfin

Always put everything in writing. Paper trails for your files are critical.

Carolyn Burns, Broker associate, Realtor in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Be careful with your time, you can’t get it back.

Elaine Quintiliani Gilleo, Armstrong Field Real Estate

If you don’t ever learn to fully shut off then you will never be fully on. This helped me focus on quality time with my family and being driven during my work hours.

Carmen Roe, Realtor

A strong common thread in responses related to how important mindset and taking care of yourself are. You can read all of the responses on Inman’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and even add your own piece of advice a mentor has given you in the comments below.

Looking for more great advice as a real estate agent? Check out Inman’s Agent Edge to get lots of important tips, news and insights to help you get ahead in your real estate business.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram or LinkedIn.