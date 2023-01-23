YouTube offers some of the real estate industry’s best content. Social media expert Jessi Healey rounded up 23 real estate YouTube accounts worth binging to inspire, educate and inform you.

Need inspiration? Need education? Need industry information?

All of these are just a click away. Really. YouTube offers some of the real estate industry’s best, and they are producing content to inspire, educate and inform others. Real estate content isn’t just for buyers and sellers but also colleagues and partners.

Why YouTube? Did you know YouTube is the second most popular social media platform? Only Facebook ranks higher. Video is one of the most popular forms of online content, and YouTube offers the greatest versatility for video and a powerful search engine to help the right audiences find it.

YouTube is an excellent platform for just about any video a creator would like to share. Long-form videos are well suited for the medium, but so are shorter videos. Webinar-type explainer videos are great there, as are the exciting destination and home tours.

What’s even better about the social media giant is its monetization program. It is still considered one of the best options for content creators looking to make money on their content directly. Here are 23 real estate YouTube accounts to follow for inspiration, education and information.

For inspiration, follow:

1. Ryan Serhant @RyanSerhant

Ryan Serhant is a producer, best-selling author, podcast host, public speaker, educator, and star of multiple Bravo TV shows, including the two-time Emmy-nominated Million Dollar Listing New York, and his YouTube channel showcases all of his talents. For beautiful videos that are sure to inspire you, check out his channel.

2. HEIDER @Heider_RealEstate

HEIDER is the Washington Capital Region’s authority on luxury residential real estate marketing and white-glove service. Daniel Heider’s highly specialized practice group features some of the most dazzling home tours found on the internet.

3. mariah crawford @mariahkristinerealtor

Mariah takes you along on the backend of her business and gives a good look inside the life of a young real estate entrepreneur.

4. Soomin Kim – Austin Texas Real Estate @SoominKimRE

Soomin relocated his family from a beach community in Southern California to North Austin, Texas and has shared the journey with his YouTube followers. His account features excellent inspiration for showcasing a new city for those looking to relocate there.

5. Monica Church Seattle Real Estate @monicachurchseattlerealest7729

Monica is a Seattle native, another fantastic inspiration account for agents looking to help transplants move to a new city. She showcases Seattle beautifully.

6. Living Big In A Tiny House @livingbig

Ever get tired of seeing pictures of the same kinds of houses? Check this channel for the very best of tiny homes, alternative dwellings and stories of downsized, off-grid living!

7. Ghost Town Living @GhostTownLiving

Follow along as this channel chronicles the adventures of living in a ghost town. Brent is living in the abandoned town of Cerro Gordo in California, trying to bring it back to life.

8. GaryVee @garyvee

Gary Vaynerchuk isn’t in real estate, but he is a serial entrepreneur and will leave you inspired after every video. He’s known for not holding back and being as raw and authentic as possible.

9. Enes Yilmazer @EnesYilmazer

Join Enes and his friend Mikey on their journeys to see some of the most beautiful mansions, yachts and luxury experiences worldwide.

10. Style With Sanaz @StyleWithSanaz

Sanaz has over a decade of interior design and home staging experience, focusing on luxury homes in upscale neighborhoods. Hoping to inspire those interested in interior design and luxury home staging, the ‘Style with Sanaz’ series presents behind-the-scenes footage of luxury home tours and styling projects, provides informative interior design tips and hacks, and shares guidance in interior design practices.

For education, follow:

11. The Real Estate Law Podcast by NextHome Titletown @therealestatelawpodcast

Real estate is more than just pretty pictures; the law goes well beyond the paperwork and courtroom arguments. The Real Estate Law Podcast hosts Jason Muth and Attorney / Broker Rory Gill, named one of Boston Magazine’s Top Lawyers in 2021, who are entertaining and share informative conversations about how and where the worlds of real estate and law intersect.

12. Jimmy Burgess @JimmyBurgess

Jimmy discusses real estate coaching, real estate training, and general real estate tips. His videos focus on real estate strategies like how to get more listings, how to market real estate, and how to convert more real estate leads.

13. Bryan Casella @BryanCasella

Bryan has an extensive library of videos with excellent lessons for real estate agents of all levels. His channel has a little bit of everything, from live streams to well-curated playlists to plenty of quick shorts.

14. Loida Velasquez @LoidaVelasquez

Loida’s videos will keep you updated with all the latest tips a successful real estate agent needs to know. Her library of videos is an excellent resource for any agent, but especially for those just starting.

15. Katie Lance @KatieLance

Katie is intelligent, informative and gives the best social media tips for real estate agents weekly on her channel. Take some time to go through her video library to beef up your social media chops.

16. Chastin J. Miles @ChastinJMiles

Chastin considers himself a serial entrepreneur with a passion for enriching and empowering the growth of real estate entrepreneurs nationwide. His content brings a natural, authentic feel with some of the best advice to grow your real estate business.

17. Real Estate Rookie @RealEstateRookie

Ready to build your real estate investment empire but need clarification on the first step? Think of this channel as your personal trainer. From detailed breakdowns of real-world deals to one-on-one coaching sessions and a warm, welcoming community, hosts Ashley Kehr and Tony J Robinson bring on a wide range of guests to tackle the “newbie” questions you’ve wondered about but might be afraid to ask.

18. BiggerPockets @biggerpockets

BiggerPockets is a complete resource for anyone looking to succeed in real estate investing. This channel offers content that covers every aspect of real estate investing, from analyzing deals, how to find and finance properties, tips and advice.

19. Jennifer Beeston @JenniferBeeston

Jennifer Beeston is a Top one percent of the Nation’s Mortgage lenders and the #1 Female VA loan lender in America. Her content is focused on mortgages and educates viewers about the entire process.

20. LeAnn Henri @LeAnnHenri

LeAnn hopes to build an army of well-educated homeowners, buyers, sellers, real estate agents, knowledge seekers, and real ones. Her channel is uplifting and informative, with a style that’s all her own.

For industry information, follow:

21. National Association of REALTORS @NAREALTORS

The National Association of REALTORS America’s largest professional trade association, so their channel is a great destination for everything going on in the real estate industry.

22. Bloomberg Markets and Finance @markets

Get the latest financial news and market analysis directly from Bloomberg TV because nothing beats getting market information straight from the source.

23. Keeping Current Matters @keepingcurrentmatters

Keeping Current Matters helps real estate agents become trusted advisors with curated market insights and educational content. Suppose you’re a real estate professional who wants to stay up-to-date on what’s happening in the US housing market, understand what it means for you and your clients, and know how to effectively communicate that information with your audience. In that case, this is a great channel to follow

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram or LinkedIn.