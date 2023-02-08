What decisions and paths should the real estate industry be prioritizing? And how can you, whether managing a team or an entire company, bring those best lessons to bear where you work? In February, in advance of building an industry blueprint at Inman Disconnect, we’ll plumb the topic of leadership with Q&As with top industry leaders, contributions from esteemed Inman columnists and more.

For some people, it seems that leadership comes naturally. These “born leaders” effortlessly take control of every room they’re in and inspire trust in others, even at an early age. For others, leadership is a process of years of development and growth, cultivating the skills that they need as they go along.

There are a variety of leadership styles, from low-key to borderline overbearing. Some seem to wear the mantle of leadership effortlessly while others may be uncomfortable taking charge. Developing a style that feels authentic can be an ongoing process of trial and error.

That got us wondering: What’s the hardest part about being a leader? Is it making decisions in a timely manner, especially when the decisions you make affect others? Is it taking charge, even when some of the people you’re in charge of used to be your coworkers? Is it developing a leadership style that feels like you? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.