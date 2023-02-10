Nicole Aissa will oversee agent growth and development at Red Oak. She previously worked as an operating principal at Keller Williams.

What decisions and paths should the real estate industry be prioritizing? And how can you, whether managing a team or an entire company, bring those best lessons to bear where you work? In February, in advance of building an industry blueprint at Inman Disconnect, we’ll plumb the topic of leadership with Q&As with top industry leaders, contributions from esteemed Inman columnists and more.

Red Oak Realty has appointed Nicole Aissa to serve as the company’s first president, the independent California brokerage announced this week.

Nicole Aissa

Aissa’s job in the new role is to “lead agent growth, development and training,” Red Oak said in a statement, describing Aissa as an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience.

Aissa served as an operating principal at Keller Williams up until December 2022, according to her LinkedIn page, and held that position for just over a year. Before that, she was a senior executive team leader and associate broker at Keller Williams.

She also spent just under a year-and-a-half as a regional executive at Pacific Union and left the company in 2018 about the time Compass acquired the brokerage.

Speaking of Aissa’s background, in her past roles she was “consistently recognized for her successes, her ability to increase market share and reach sales, retention, and recruiting milestones with every firm she works with,” Red Oak’s statement notes.

Aissa said in the statement that she is honored to “serve as the leader of Red Oak Realty and manage the team of over 160 dedicated agents offering the finest real estate services in the Bay Area.”

Vanessa Bergmark

“I look forward to the work we will accomplish together,” she added.

Vanessa Bergmark, Red Oak’s CEO and owner, was also upbeat in the statement, calling Aissa “an exceptional leader with a proven track record of success and deep roots in the Bay Area and agent community.”

“She brings a wealth of real estate experience,” Bergmark added, “that further strengthens our team, and her expertise will be invaluable.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

Keller Williams
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×