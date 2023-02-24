In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Core co-founder and CEO Shaun Osher and his wife, Core COO Brittley Wise, have purchased a $3.1 million landmarked estate in Sands Point, New York, The New York Post reported.

The 5,795-square-foot home sits on 2.3 acres of Long Island and was previously a working farm called “Cockran Barns.” The home was originally constructed in 1893 on property purchased in 1887 by Congressman and lawyer William Bourke Cockran, who owned the property until 1922.

While Cockran owned the home, he hosted esteemed visitors like President Theodore Roosevelt and Winston Churchill as a boy with his mother, Jennie, who was Cockran’s friend. Dubbed the “silver-tongued orator of Tammany,” Cockran was known for his oratorial skills, according to one of the home’s previous owners, Betsy Silverstein, who wrote about the estate and Cockran for the Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society. Churchill later credited Cockran as a model for his own speech-making in his memoir, “Amid These Storms.”

Businessman and philanthropist Vincent Astor then purchased the estate in 1927.

The property features a new pool and several 100-year-old specimen trees, including one of Long Island’s oldest magnolia trees, according to the listing. The sellers purchased the estate in 1996 for $905,000, and put it on the market for $3.5 million in February 2022. Maggie Keats of Douglas Elliman represented the listing.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom main house has been fully updated with modern amenities. Other buildings on the property include an ice house with kitchenette and full bath, a large barn that can function as a garage and a chicken coop.

In the summer of 2017, Adam Sandler and Chris Rock put Sands Point on the map when they rented several properties in the neighborhood while filming the Netflix comedy “The Week Of.”

Core was founded in 2005 in New York City. Today, the firm has over 100 real estate professionals across three office locations in the city. The brokerage has a strong new development business, and is also co-owned by Related and Midtown Equities.

