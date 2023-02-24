The branding campaign intends to provide RE/MAX’s wide network with a fresh, new look. It will gradually roll out through 2023, according to the company.

A new branding campaign from RE/MAX seeks to boost the benefits of brand association.

The campaign, “Unstoppable Starts Here,” which the real estate franchisor produced in partnership with the creative agency Camp + King, intends to provide RE/MAX’s wide network with a fresh, new look, according to an announcement the company released on Feb. 23.

“RE/MAX is a truly global brand known and trusted by consumers worldwide,” Abby Lee, RE/MAX senior vice president of marketing and communications, said in a statement. “Our Unstoppable campaign aims to build and maintain our leading brand awareness — while also making RE/MAX agents’ lives easier.

“The brand is one of the biggest competitive advantages for RE/MAX agents. Marketing keeps RE/MAX top of mind with homebuyers and sellers, and agents have the tools to deliver outstanding service. It’s a winning combination.”

The campaign will include updated marketing materials, including a refresh of RE/MAX’s consumer-facing assets, such as typeface, color palettes and styles. It will gradually roll out through 2023, according to the announcement.

That’s in addition to RE/MAX’s 2023 video advertising campaign, graphics and RE/MAX Hustle, its new platform that allows agents to personalize commercials.

A survey of hundreds of agents in the United States and Canada, conducted by RE/MAX, found that a positive brokerage reputation is one of the driving forces behind an agent’s decision to join any particular brokerage. Twelve percent of respondents selected a positive brokerage reputation overall as a primary motivator to join a brokerage.

The “Unstoppable Starts Here” campaign seeks to capitalize on and add to RE/MAX’s brand recognition to help RE/MAX agents connect with more customers.

“There’s a misconception out there that real estate is an easy industry, it takes grit and determination — two characteristics of a successful entrepreneur,” James Schwartz, RE/MAX vice president of marketing, added in the statement. “But the updated marketing materials aim to make one thing easy — a way for homebuyers and sellers to know who we are and what we do best.

“The brand brings additional credibility to conversations agents have with clients and, in turn, the network brings the brand to life in the communities they serve. Enhancements like these have helped RE/MAX maintain its leading position for years and build trust with consumers who are looking for brands with confidence, style and direction.”

