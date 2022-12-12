The Real Brokerage said serial real estate entrepreneur Sharran Srivatsaa would help guide the company as it continues expanding to new markets.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here

The Real Brokerage announced on Monday it had appointed serial real estate entrepreneur Sharran Srivatsaa as its new president.

The new position was created and Srivatsaa was appointed to guide all aspects of the company as it continues its rapid growth, according to the announcement. 

Srivatsaa confirmed the news in a video he shared on Instagram Monday morning.

“I am filled with immense excitement and gratitude as I start a new chapter as the President of Real…the fastest growing, publicly-traded Real Estate Brokerage and technology platform in North America,” Srivatsaa wrote.

Sharran Srivatsaa | Real Brokerage president

Srivatsaa joins Real after two decades in the real estate, finance and tech industries. He was involved in the sale of Teles Properties to Douglas Elliman in 2017, Real said in a statement.

The news follows recent acquisitions by Real, which last month announced it picked up the 90-agent Redline Real Estate Group in Canada. 

In September, Real acquired LemonBrew Lending (LemonBrew), a division of the multi-tiered, technology-forward home lending and related services company LemonBrew Technologies. The move sought to give agents more services they could use in their respective markets.

Appointing Srivatsaa will help the company expand to new markets, Real CEO Tamir Poleg said in a statement.

“Sharran is an experienced leader with a deep understanding of residential real estate and what it takes to build a successful business that outperforms the marketplace,” Poleg said. “The combination of Sharran’s operational excellence and entrepreneurial spirit will be a huge asset to us as we continue to enter new markets, sharpen our culture of performance and expand our agent base.”

Email Taylor Anderson

websites
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×