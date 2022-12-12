The Real Brokerage said serial real estate entrepreneur Sharran Srivatsaa would help guide the company as it continues expanding to new markets.

The Real Brokerage announced on Monday it had appointed serial real estate entrepreneur Sharran Srivatsaa as its new president.

The new position was created and Srivatsaa was appointed to guide all aspects of the company as it continues its rapid growth, according to the announcement.

Srivatsaa confirmed the news in a video he shared on Instagram Monday morning.

“I am filled with immense excitement and gratitude as I start a new chapter as the President of Real…the fastest growing, publicly-traded Real Estate Brokerage and technology platform in North America,” Srivatsaa wrote.

Srivatsaa joins Real after two decades in the real estate, finance and tech industries. He was involved in the sale of Teles Properties to Douglas Elliman in 2017, Real said in a statement.

The news follows recent acquisitions by Real, which last month announced it picked up the 90-agent Redline Real Estate Group in Canada.

In September, Real acquired LemonBrew Lending (LemonBrew), a division of the multi-tiered, technology-forward home lending and related services company LemonBrew Technologies. The move sought to give agents more services they could use in their respective markets.

Appointing Srivatsaa will help the company expand to new markets, Real CEO Tamir Poleg said in a statement.

“Sharran is an experienced leader with a deep understanding of residential real estate and what it takes to build a successful business that outperforms the marketplace,” Poleg said. “The combination of Sharran’s operational excellence and entrepreneurial spirit will be a huge asset to us as we continue to enter new markets, sharpen our culture of performance and expand our agent base.”

Email Taylor Anderson