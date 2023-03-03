It’s the highest price yet for the former Ramsey home, which hasn’t sold in nearly 20 years despite several attempts in the $2 million range.

The house where 6-year-old JonBenet Ramsey’s body was found in 1996 has hit the market again — and the seller is asking for the home’s highest price yet.

From the listing description, you wouldn’t know the 7,500-square-foot estate with “timeless appeal” in idyllic Boulder, Colorado, was the site of one of the most widely discussed criminal investigations of the 1990s. Even the address is different.

But the home — now listed for sale for just under $7 million — is the same as the one where Ramsey was found dead 26 years ago, according to property records tracked by the Daily Camera, a newspaper in Boulder.

Ramsey’s death in 1996 launched a high-profile criminal investigation that to this day has yet to reach a conclusion or produce any charges.

The young girl’s father, John Ramsey, found her body in the wine cellar in the home’s basement the day after Christmas a few hours after she was reported missing. The same floor is described in the listing as a “spacious lower level w/stone accents, media room, wet bar, wine cellar, fireplace and half bath.”

Since 2004, the home has been owned by Carol Schuller Milner, the daughter of televangelist Robert H. Schuller, and her husband Tim Milner, the Daily Camera reports.

The couple has tried to sell it on at least five occasions in the years since, although the last time they tried to list it was in 2014, according to the report. Each time, the property was listed for between $1 million and $2.7 million. Each time, it failed to sell.

This time, listing agents with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty are trying again, with an asking price of $6,950,000, according to the home’s Zillow listing page.

The home has seen a great deal of change since the Ramsey family purchased it for $500,000 in 1991, according to records reviewed by the newspaper.

In 1998, a group of investors bought the home from the Ramseys for $650,000. By 2001, the address had been changed from 755 15th St. to its current listed address, according to the report. New landscaping and fencing were added to offer an additional buffer from the roadside where onlookers have been known to stop and stare on occasion.

In the years since the Ramseys initially bought the home, the region has seen an increase in home prices that nearly doubles the national pace of price growth.

The typical home in Boulder is seven times pricier today than it would have been in 1991, according to the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index.

The list price for the former Ramsey home, by comparison, is 14 times what the Ramseys bought it for in 1991.

The listing highlights the property’s close proximity to luxury homes, restaurants, stores and the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

