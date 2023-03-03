If you want to keep your pipeline full, you can’t slack off on marketing. Take this quiz to find out if you’re doing everything you can (and should) be doing now.

In March’s Marketing and Branding Month, we’ll go deep on agent branding and best practices for spending with Zillow, Realtor.com and more. Top CMOs of leading firms drop by to share their newest tactics, too. And to top off this theme month, Inman is debuting a brand new set of awards for branding and marketing leaders in the industry called Marketing All-Stars.

With the housing market cooling off quickly, it’s no surprise that listing a home with two mediocre photos doesn’t guarantee a dozen offers. Existing-home sales are down 26 percent, while new single-family homes have seen an even sharper dip of 40 percent. Inventory levels for these same homes have also shot up to near-record levels.

This slowdown is primarily due to rising interest rates in the first half of 2021; the resulting lack of affordability has made it more challenging than ever for buyers. Higher interest rates, coupled with slowing job growth, mean that this trend is likely to continue.

Agents no longer have the luxury of being lazy in a slowing housing market; instead, they must invest in marketing to stand out from their competition. With inventory volumes increasing and sales figures decreasing, agents must develop effective promotional strategies to attract buyers. 

If you want to keep your pipeline filled, you can’t slack off on marketing. Take this quiz to find out if you’re doing everything you can (and should) be doing now.

As the housing market cools, agents must be more active in their marketing strategies.

A solid real estate marketing strategy must include:

  • Updating social media profiles
  • Maintaining a consistent content strategy
  • Leveraging videos and posting on YouTube
  • Attending industry-specific marketing events or training sessions
  • Tracking marketing metrics
  • Connecting with former clients regularly
  • Sending a good number of emails annually

These are some of the essential tactics to stay active and engaged with clients. Real estate agents who regularly assess and adjust their marketing strategies are more likely to succeed in the current housing market.

Laura Viñalet is the CEO of Keenability, a marketing agency specializing in lifestyle marketing that targets the affluent buyer. Follow her on Facebook or Twitter.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×