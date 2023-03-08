Zillow’s Listing Media Services product is now available in Houston, Jacksonville, San Diego, Phoenix, Chicago and San Francisco, the search portal announced Wednesday.

ShowingTime+, the agent marketing software and services arm of Zillow, has expanded the reach of its Listing Media Services product into six new markets, according to an email the company sent Inman.

It is now available in Houston, Jacksonville, San Diego, Phoenix, Chicago and San Francisco. It was initially released in Milwaukee, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Tampa and Orlando in early 2023.

“Agents can count on Listing Media Services to help give their sellers peace of mind that they’re getting high-quality media that showcases their home in the best way,” the search portal said in a statement. “And, virtual twilight photos are also now available as an add-on to any Listing Media Services package based on agent feedback,“

The software empowers agents to find and schedule local real estate photographers, as well as select from a series of related digital media packages to enhance the listing’s appeal. The list includes interactive and static floor plans, virtual walk-throughs and even aerial photos. Everything is handled through a single account interface, developed to keep all visual marketing assets in the same place for ongoing access, updates and sharing.

Listing Media Services was energized greatly by the December 8, 2022 acquisition of VRX Media, a photography and media marketing firm.

At the time of the acquisition, Senior Vice President of ShowingTime+, Jun Choo, made the deal’s intent clear.

“With VRX Media, ShowingTime+ will give agents elevated listing products unlike anything available today and will transform the way they prepare and market their for-sale listings,“ said Jun Choo, senior vice president of ShowingTime+, in the press release.

Listing Media Services falls under ShowingTime+, a branding catch-all that emanated from Zillow’s acquisition of the popular showing service installed in multiple listing services around the country. There is more in store for the new wing of the search portal.

In September, Choo told Inman that the “plus,” simply means “more.”

“Ultimately, our goal is to reduce transaction friction for everyone by offering an integrated, open platform for real estate professionals to run their business. Nearly 90 percent of home shoppers and sellers work with an agent, and at ShowingTime+, we want to help agents bring them home,” said Choo.

Zillow is clearly evolving its position in the market, citing its goal to become a super-app, or a comprehensive source of information for the consumer and a provider of marketing software to assist agents at all levels. It’s a rather stark departure from its history of selling listing prominence in exchange for leads. Premier Agent remains a key revenue source, but it is no longer the technology company’s only value proposition to agents.

The company’s other stand-alone products have been rolled up under ShowingTime+, a lineup that includes, ShowingTime, Dotloop and Bridge Interactive, all technologies originating through acquisition. Under ShowingTime+, the company will leverage internal resources to expand their reach and use them as the impetus for future native products, like Zillow 3D Home tours with interactive floor plans, which was developed in-house.

“We will continue listening to feedback from agents to make Listing Media Services work better for them while rolling out more markets throughout the year,“ the company said.

