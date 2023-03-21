The San Francisco Association of Realtors and Zenlist have partnered to build a mobile listing management app for agent members.

The San Francisco Association of Realtors (SFAR) has rolled out a mobile app for its agent experience to improve the pace and simplicity with which its members can input property data and manage listings, according to an announcement sent to Inman.

The organization has partnered with technology company Zenlist to execute its vision, a company that specializes in connecting real estate agents and their clients.

The app not only allows more than 4,000 agents to input new homes for sale but also to schedule and confirm showing requests, save custom searches on behalf of their buyers, as well as engage them with in-app communication features.

“We’re honored to be chosen by the SFARMLS to take them mobile,” said Tom McLeod, Zenlist’s founder. “This partnership will be the first of its kind with this level of tightly integrated functionality.”

The ability for agents to cut the tether between their desktop computers and their primary marketing partners offers a number of advantages, McLeod also stated.

Mobile property management enables agents to expedite the delivery of listing data to the market, enables them quicker update status, allows them to react to selling agent feedback, respond to unique questions and keep customers updated on activity.

“We are meeting the mobile agent where they are at,” said SFAR President Damon Knox. “This partnership is a direct response to our members telling us that this is not only what they want, it is what they need, and what their clients are demanding.”

Zenlist was reviewed by Inman in January 2022, earning four out of five stars on the merit of its clean, intelligent search experience.

“The dashboard gives agents access to a timeline of client activity, such as what properties they’ve perused, shared, saved and when. Every listing is thoroughly detailed and sharply presented in a modern user interface that’s not burdened with superfluous features or visuals. This is a very search-centric app,” the review reads.

Zenlist has 6,000 agents and over 100,000 consumers on the platform, according to the announcement. Homebuyers working with an SFAR member will have access to listings unavailable on public search portals and which can only be viewed by those working with an agent. Collaboration can occur without the constraints and bombardments of third-party vendors or advertising.

In an email to Inman, SFAR said the app is not a direct-to-consumer portal but an agent benefit that can extend to clients. It’s also not a lead-generation tool.

However, “The application allows for assets, such as disclosures and video tours, to be uploaded and shared between agents and clients,” SFAR said.

Plans exist to examine how the app could be replicated in multiple markets around the country, SFAR also said.

