The reality is that making a company switch is bound to happen. In fact, the average real estate agent may switch offices as often as three times during a 10-year span.

So, what does this mean for your brand?

Regardless of why you are making the move, your brand needs to be one of the things you don’t have to lose any sleep over.

Hold up, though. What exactly is your brand? For this conversation, let’s think of it as your color palette, logo, and social style (colors, templates, etc.). How much time did you put into building all of that in the first place?

If you are using your company’s colors, you need to be sure that if you picked up and left, those colors are still what you want.

So, what are three things you need to do to make sure that with any move you make, your branding makes the transition with you?

Choose colors that mean something to you

Deciding on the color palette for your content and marketing shouldn’t be a haphazard choice. Colors represent feelings and emotions and can elicit certain responses from the person consuming them.

So how do you decide? Color psychology is a fascinating craft, and when choosing your own, use resources to see what specific colors equate to psychologically.

Take blue hues, for example. They represent words like trust, power, confidence and loyalty. When working to build a digital footprint for yourself, aren’t all of those things important? Colors have just as much power as words.

Create a personal logo

Your personal logo is a second big piece to making sure your brand can pick up and go with you. Do you have one? Are you just using your current company’s logo to help market yourself?

Creating something that represents you is critical. You want something recognizable so that someone who sees your logo will think of you and vice versa. If they see you, you want them to think…” oh hey, that is that guy!”

Think of the Nike logo, for example. It really is just a black check mark, but regardless of where you see it, it creates feelings, brings up thoughts or memories, and can be associated with a lot of “good times” you may have had.

It would be natural to think of sports, hard work, discipline, commitment to their craft, etc. when you see it on someone’s chest.

Develop customized templates for social

So now that you have a color palette that represents YOU and a personal logo, it is time to create your Instagram and all things social presence.

Spend time taking your colors and logo into Canva and creating templates that are YOURS. There are thousands of options that allow you to add your flare to them without feeling like you must be a professional designer.

Yes, there are cheap companies you can pay for stock content from, and all you must do is add your face to them. But remember this….where is the YOU in that?

People will remember your profile sometimes more often than they will remember your name if you do it right.

That is the definition of if you have a personal brand that is strong enough to make any move with you and transcend anything going on economically in the market.

So why would doing these 3 things help you make your next move?

Doing all three of these things will not only help you skip the loss of time, energy, and money, but it will also help you stay focused on what really matters, which is marketing yourself!

When a client is deciding whether to hire you, they are not focused on the fact that you hang your license at X, Y or Z brokerage; instead, they want to know that you are the answer to their problems and the creator of their solution.

Build a brand that will pick up and go with you as you make your move and build on the framework of what it represents to you personally. You will stay more committed to content creation, dedicated to the execution, and passionate about the message it represents. That means that you will keep showing up for the people that need you.

Creating the brand you want takes time, effort and commitment to do the things that many won’t make time for. But guess what?

It lasts.

Michelle Berman Mikel is a nationally sought-after Instagram Content Development coach, speaker, Owner of Berman Media PD and Creator of the Instagram Power Method Program. You can connect with her on Instagram and LinkedIn.