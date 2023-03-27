In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Inman Innovator Awards. 

Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored companies, individuals and new technology that increase productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals alike.

Inman Innovators include entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, agents reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models. 

The winners will be celebrated at Inman Connect Las Vegas, Aug. 8-10, 2023. 

We encourage all members of the Inman community to submit nominees for the following categories: 

  • Innovator (individual or individuals) 
  • Company
  • Agent or team
  • Brokerage
  • Technology  
  • Video/podcast
  • MLS, Association or Industry Organization 
  • Marketing or Branding Campaign

Please submit all Innovator nominees using this form, reflecting work done since July 2022. If you are nominating in multiple categories, please fill out the form separately for each nomination.

The deadline for nominations is June 1, 2023. Finalists will be announced on Inman.com and the winners will be revealed live on stage at ICLV in August. Finalists and winners are chosen at the sole discretion of the Inman editorial team.

Thank you for your help, and we look forward to seeing you in Las Vegas to celebrate innovation in real estate. 

Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
