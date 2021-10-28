Inman events are the best way to connect, learn and grow. Join us this week, Oct. 26-28, for Inman Connect Las Vegas, in-person or virtually. Then, continue to gain insights, strategies, and tactics to keep your business growing and make 2022 your best year ever with a full line-up of 2022 events! Save the dates, and register now!
After three days of speeches, networking and debates about real estate’s most pressing issues, Inman Connect wrapped up Thursday afternoon by awarding the annual Inman Innovator awards — which have recognized the best and brightest of the industry since 1998.
Nominations for the awards opened to the public earlier this year and in total Inman received more than 500 nominations. Finalists were revealed just before Inman Connect began, while the awards were announced as the final event on the Connect main stage Thursday.
These are the individuals and companies that took home the prize.
Innovators of the Year
Sean Black, Knock
Tim Heyl, Homeward
Shaival Shah, Ribbon
(This year saw a three-way tie for innovator of the year.)
Company of the Year
Side
Brokerage of the Year
eXp Realty
Real Estate Technology of the Year
Endpoint
Video or Podcast of the Year
The Empire Building Real Estate Podcast, Wendy Papasan, Vija Williams, Sarah Reynolds and Seychelle Van Poole, Keller Williams
MLS, Association, or Industry Organization of the Year
Real Estate Standards Organization: RESO
Marketing
RE/MAX — Good Morning RE/MAX with Nick Bailey
The Nate Ellis Award
Joel Singer, CEO, California Association of Realtors
Update: This post was updated after publication with the names of additional hosts of the Empire Building Real Estate Podcast.
