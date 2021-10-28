Knock, Homeward, Ribbon, eXp and others were honored Thursday at Inman Connect for their innovative approach to the real estate industry.

After three days of speeches, networking and debates about real estate’s most pressing issues, Inman Connect wrapped up Thursday afternoon by awarding the annual Inman Innovator awards — which have recognized the best and brightest of the industry since 1998.

Nominations for the awards opened to the public earlier this year and in total Inman received more than 500 nominations. Finalists were revealed just before Inman Connect began, while the awards were announced as the final event on the Connect main stage Thursday.

These are the individuals and companies that took home the prize.

Innovators of the Year

Sean Black, Knock

Tim Heyl, Homeward

Shaival Shah, Ribbon

(This year saw a three-way tie for innovator of the year.)

Winners of 2021 Inman Innovators on stage | Photo by AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks

Company of the Year

Side

Side CEO Guy Gal, left, during the Inman Innovator awards ceremony | Photo by AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks

Brokerage of the Year

eXp Realty

eXp World Holdings founder and CEO Glenn Sanford, left, during the Inman Innovator awards ceremony | Photo by AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks

Real Estate Technology of the Year

Endpoint

Audience members watch as the Inman Innovator awards are presented Thursday at Inman Connect | Photo by AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks

Video or Podcast of the Year

The Empire Building Real Estate Podcast, Wendy Papasan, Vija Williams, Sarah Reynolds and Seychelle Van Poole, Keller Williams

Winners of the 2021 Inman Innovator awards on stage Thursday | Photo by AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks

MLS, Association, or Industry Organization of the Year

Real Estate Standards Organization: RESO

Katie Kossev, left, and Kendall Bonner present Inman Innovator awards Thursday afternoon | Photo by AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks

Marketing

RE/MAX — Good Morning RE/MAX with Nick Bailey

RE/MAX communications Vice President Kerry McGovern at the Inman Innovator awards ceremony Thursday | Photo by AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks

The Nate Ellis Award

Joel Singer, CEO, California Association of Realtors

Update: This post was updated after publication with the names of additional hosts of the Empire Building Real Estate Podcast.

