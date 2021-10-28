Knock, Homeward, Ribbon, eXp and others were honored Thursday at Inman Connect for their innovative approach to the real estate industry.

After three days of speeches, networking and debates about real estate’s most pressing issues, Inman Connect wrapped up Thursday afternoon by awarding the annual Inman Innovator awards — which have recognized the best and brightest of the industry since 1998.

Nominations for the awards opened to the public earlier this year and in total Inman received more than 500 nominations. Finalists were revealed just before Inman Connect began, while the awards were announced as the final event on the Connect main stage Thursday.

These are the individuals and companies that took home the prize.

Innovators of the Year

Sean Black, Knock

Tim Heyl, Homeward

Shaival Shah, Ribbon

(This year saw a three-way tie for innovator of the year.)

Company of the Year

Side

Brokerage of the Year

eXp Realty

Real Estate Technology of the Year

Endpoint

Video or Podcast of the Year

The Empire Building Real Estate Podcast, Wendy Papasan, Vija Williams, Sarah Reynolds and Seychelle Van Poole, Keller Williams

MLS, Association, or Industry Organization of the Year

Real Estate Standards Organization: RESO

Marketing

RE/MAX — Good Morning RE/MAX with Nick Bailey

The Nate Ellis Award

Joel Singer, CEO, California Association of Realtors

Update: This post was updated after publication with the names of additional hosts of the Empire Building Real Estate Podcast.

