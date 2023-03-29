The independent brokerage formerly known as LeGrand Real Estate is the luxury brand’s first affiliate in Madison, and its third in the state of Wisconsin. It is led by the mother-son team of Melissa LeGrand and Brogan Brunker.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

The independent brokerage formerly known as LeGrand Real Estate has joined @properties and Christie’s International Real Estate to become the luxury brand’s first affiliate in Madison, Wisconsin, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The brand also has affiliates in Elkhorn and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

The company is henceforth known as @properties elleven Christie’s International Real Estate and is led by the mother-son team of Melissa LeGrand and Brogan Brunker.

LeGrand and Brunker have a combined 25 years of experience in real estate with a focus on relocation services. The firm’s total sales volume has grown by about 30 percent since 2021. Currently, the company has offices in Madison and Middleton, Wisconsin, and plans to expand to Iowa in 2023.

“Melissa has built a brokerage with a focus on culture, innovation and an unparalleled commitment to client service, and we are thrilled to partner with her to bring the @properties and Christie’s International Real Estate brands to Madison,” said Chris Lim, president of Christie’s International Real Estate.

The affiliation will give agents of @properties elleven Christie’s International Real Estate access to Christie’s global referral network, @properties’ tech platform and exclusive marketing partnerships, including with Christie’s auction house.

“Our firm has always been focused on elevated service and marketing that differentiates us from other area brokerages,” LeGrand said in a statement. “Now, we can bring even more to the table for our agents and clients as we leverage the strength of @properties in the Midwest and the luxury branding and reach of Christie’s International Real Estate.”

Madison is home to the University of Wisconsin and is the capital city. It has been named to lists of best places to retire as well as best cities for millennials. Both first-time and experienced luxury buyers are drawn to the area, which has an abundance of lakes and state parks and an affordable median home sale price of $370,000, as of February, according to Redfin.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson