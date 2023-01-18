The flexible-spending model real estate franchise beat out a number of other real estate franchises assessed by Franchise Business Review this year, including Keller Williams, Weichert Real Estate, Sotheby’s International Realty and others.

Flexible-spending model real estate franchise NextHome has been named the No. 1 franchise across the U.S. and Canada in 2023 by Franchise Business Review.

Each year, the franchise market research firm surveys thousands of franchises on franchisee satisfaction and performance and analyzes that data to determine a Franchisee Satisfaction Index (FSI) for each participating brand. The company also takes into consideration the franchise’s size, percent of franchisees who participate in the survey and the age of the survey in ranking brands against each other.

NextHome clinched the top ranking for the third year in a row this year, followed by shaved ice company Kona Ice and automotive repair servicer Christian Brothers Automotive.

“Having NextHome ranked the No. 1 franchise in the country for the third year in a row is not only an honor, but a testament to our franchise model’s continued success in an industry that’s continually evolving,” James Dwiggins, CEO of NextHome, said in a press statement.

“At our core, we are focused on our people and their success. By providing the best marketing and technology tools, training opportunities, and world-class customer service, NextHome real estate professionals can spend more time doing what they do best — helping people find their next home.”

The following were the top 50 franchises overall:

Other well-known real estate brands that landed in the top 200 include Keller Williams (No. 11), Realty ONE Group (No. 22), Weichert Real Estate (No. 34), Sotheby’s International Realty (No. 35), Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (No. 54), Engel & Völkers (No. 56), Coldwell Banker (No. 92), United Country Real Estate (No. 95), Century 21 (No. 96), JPAR-Real Estate (No. 111) and ERA Real Estate (No. 130), among other real estate brands.

This year, over 360 franchise brands representing almost 38,000 franchise owners participated in Franchise Business Review’s evaluation. Twenty-three real estate brands made it into the top 200 franchises.

The following were the top-ranked real estate companies:

NextHome

Keller Williams

Realty ONE Group

New Again Houses

Weichert Real Estate

Sotheby’s International Realty

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Engel & Völkers

Coldwell Banker

United Country Real Estate

Century 21 Real Estate

HomeSmart International

JPAR-Real Estate

HomeVestors of America

ERA Real Estate

Real Property Management

Epcon Communities

PropertyGuys.com

“We are honored to receive this recognition as it continues to demonstrate that JPAR is delivering on our commitment to being a one-stop, final destination brokerage where top producers can network and support each other in achieving their growth goals,” Laura O’Connor, president and chief operating officer of JPAR Franchising, said in a statement. “Our model empowers our brokers and sales professionals with a flat-fee, capped rate that puts more money in their pockets while providing a culture of empowerment through best-in-class training and technology.”

“We are extremely honored to see the positive feedback from our Weichert franchise owners and earn a spot on this prestigious list for an eighth straight year,” Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. and Weichert Realtors, said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on offering our franchisees the technology, tools and resources needed for them to succeed, and fostering a supportive culture filled with idea-sharing and collaboration from members throughout our system.”

