Toronto-based veteran marketing executive Carolyn Merchant is eXp Realty’s‘ newest new chief marketing officer, one year after joining the company as the vice president of brand and communications.

“The growth opportunity ahead of us is massive and core to that is our continued mission to be the most agent-centric brokerage by constantly innovating our agent value proposition,” eXp Realty CEO Glenn Sanford said of Merchant’s promotion. “Carolyn brings extensive expertise and since joining eXp Realty, she has elevated our marketing and communications functions.”

Before eXp, Merchant had 13 years of experience in marketing and communications for some of Canada’s biggest companies, including NATIONAL Public Relations, GCI Canada, Edelman, Aimia Inc. and Colliers. Merchant joined eXp in January 2022 as the vice president of communications and was promoted seven months later to vice president of brand and communications.

Sanford said Merchant has made an indelible mark on eXp over the past 16 months by elevating the brand’s corporate communications, creating greater brand awareness and crafting more engaging agent-centric strategies and experiences.

“Her agent-first approach has helped eXp deliver record-breaking attendance and invaluable information to help agents build and grow their businesses,” he said. “I’m confident that she will continue to build out many new deliverables across the realty ecosystem, from our internal business units to the agent in the field sitting down to take their first listing.”

Shortly after announcing Merchant’s new role, Sanford invited her to a brief ten-minute live stream on eXp’s Facebook page. During the Q&A, Merchant shared future plans for the brokerage’s marketing strategy and thanked eXp agents for their support.

“What I think is so exciting about this role is every time you talk to any of our agents, the passion that you hear back and the way that people are articulating the values of eXp, who we are, and what the opportunity here is,” she said. “It’s inspiring, and I think that the more that we can harness that energy and that passion, and make it really tangible and action-driven action-oriented so that people for their first listing can go and have all the tools that they need right at their fingertips and ready to go.”

“And it’s the same for [a team leader] attracting maybe their first agent to eXp,” she added. “We want to cater to people at all stages of their career, and I think that that’s critical and is going to be a huge focus area for us immediately.”

Merchant said eXp will be doubling down on hosting agent-led regional eXp rallies, alongside planning a better agent experience for their annual Shareholder Summit and EXPCON conference. She also mentioned the launch of EXPCON Canada, as the brokerage rapidly expands its presence in the Canadian real estate market.

“It’s just celebrating our own agents and finding new ways that we can really recognize the amazing work that’s being done across every country [we operate in],” she said. “I’m so thrilled to dive in even deeper to make [our agent-centric motto] a true reality for everybody and every agent who chooses to be at eXp.”

